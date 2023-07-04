Lily Rose Depp's The Idol To Get Renewed For A Second Season? Here's What We Know

The finale of the controversial show The Idol has left viewers questioning whether it will return for another season or not. The show revolves around troubled pop star Jocelyn (Lily Rose Depp) and her encounter with Tedros (played by The Weeknd). However, behind-the-scenes drama and negative reception have cast a doubt on the show's future.

3 things you need to know

The Idol premiered on June 4 and ended with 5 episodes.

The show was said to have 6 episodes at launch but its run was cut short.

It divided the audience with its depiction of nudity.

Will The Idol get a new season?

While Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who portrayed the role of Jocelyn's co-manager Destiny in The Idol, expressed optimism about a second season, reports of the series concluding after its fifth episode have caused confusion. As per Randolph, the ending of the first season was designed to set up another season.

In an interview with Variety, she revealed that HBO is "very happy" with the first season and that there is a collective intention in the team to proceed with a second season. However, it remains unclear if HBO will greenlight a second season or not.

HBO has not officially confirmed the release of The Idol season 2. Despite wrapping up early with its fifth episode, the series has not been officially canceled either. HBO executives have dismissed premature cancellation reports, suggesting that the future of the show will depend on viewership rather than critical reception, which has been divided.

Controversies surrounding The Idol

The Idol faced a wave of backlash upon its release. Viewers expressed concern over the explicit nature of the show and its problematic handling of sensitive subjects such as abuse. Many viewers were skeptical of the show's supposed meta-narrative about fame and its corrupting influence. As the show finally premiered on HBO, it appeared to confirm earlier allegations that reshoots had drastically altered its original female-centric narrative.

Instead, the series seemed to veer towards a glorification of unhealthy sexual relationships, as many on social media also pointed out. This shift in the show's direction raised concerns among viewers and further fueled the controversy surrounding the series. In defense of the show, The Weeknd maintained that the explicit scenes were intended as a satirical commentary on the dark side of fame.