Lisa Kudrow Aka Phoebe Says She's Going To Be Part Of FRIENDS Reboot Only On One Condition

Actor Lisa Kudrow gained worldwide fame for her stint as Pheobe Buffay in the iconic comedy sitcom Friends. Now, in a recent interaction, the P.S. I Love You star shared her candid thoughts about the reboot of her hit show Friends. It seems Lisa Kudrow is rooting for a Friends reboot, however, she's likely to not sign it.

What's Lisa Kudrow's condition?

In her interview with Where Is the Buzz, the 58-year-old star said that she can possibly imagine being a part of Friends reboot, only if the makers decide to bring back the original cast. But Lisa is also interested in watching a whole new version of the comedy sitcom with fresh faces.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a Friends reboot,” she told the portal. “I mean, not with any of us in it.” Lisa Kudrow further added, “But a reboot… [if] they hire other actors? I would like to see that. I would love to see what the now-version of that would be.”

Friends is a hit American sitcom helmed by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The show contains 10 seasons which were released between 1994 to 2004. The plot of Friends follows the personal and professional lives of six people living in Manhatten.

Original cast of Friends

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green

A fashion enthusiast who's love life is a roller coaster ride of chaos and heartbreaks. Eventually, when she meet finds a true partner in Ross, she gives up her plan to move to Paris to be with happily ever after.

Courteney Cox as Monica Gellar

Monica Gellar is the best friend of Rachel, who is aiming to make it big in the world of cooking industry. She is bossy, competitive, strong yet naive at times.

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

A self-taught musician who has a child-like nature. She writes and composes her own songs, which generally aren't liked by others. Phoebe has a twin sister Ursula and a dark past that she keeps to herself.

Matt LeBlan as Joey Tribbiani

The comedian of the group, Joey is a struggling actor who eventually becomes famous for his role in a soap opera. Despite his womanizing nature, Joey is inncocent, carrying and loves food.

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing

Chandler Bing works in a multinational coporation but hates his job. He is known for his sarcastic humour and bad luck in relationships. However, he eventually falls in love with Monica and marries her.

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

Ross is Monica's geeky brother, who works as a palaeontologist at a Museum. After three failed marraiges, he ties the knot with Rachel in the show's finale.

Image: Instagram/@lisakudrow