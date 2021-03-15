List Of Netflix Releases That Are Slated To Arrive On The Platform In March 2021

Netflix India has released the list of titles that they are set to release through March 2021 and it is a mix of it all, from thrillers to comedies and also new episodes of your favourite shows. Along with the list, the OTT platform wrote, “Last year this time, you complained about finishing Netflix. But don't worry, we've got you covered” referring to how people ran out of Netflix shows to watch last year in March 2020 after the COVID-19 lockdowns were announced. Take a look at the list of latest Netflix releases.

Netflix India's schedule of March 2021 releases

March 15

On Monday, March 15, 2021, the TV show The Lost Pirate Kingdom arrived on the platform. Along with this, the Tamil romantic drama movie C/O Kaadhal also released on the streaming platform.

March 16

Directed by Joe Johnston, the 1995 film Jumanji starring Robin Williams, Kristen Dunst and David Alan Grier will release on March 16. It is the first film in the Jumanji franchise.

March 18

The next episode of Riverdale: S5, will release on March 18, 2021, on Netflix and along with it the 2020 movie Deadly Illusions, directed by Anna Elizabeth James will also premiere.

March 19

The third episode of the series Formula 1: Drive to Survive will release on the streaming platform. The show Sky Rojo will also arrive on Netflix, which revolves around the life of three women as they run away on a journey from their pimp and his henchmen.

March 22

South Korean series Navillera starring Park In-hwan, Song Kang, Na Moon-hee and Hong Seung-hee will premiere on Netflix on March 22, and the movie Annabelle Comes Home will also make it to the platform.

March 24

Seaspiracy, a documentary film, will start streaming on the platform.

March 25

The movie Caught by a Wave and episode nine of Riverdale: S5 will release on March 25.

March 26

The list of titles for March 26, 2021, is the longest and includes Magic for Humans by Mago Pop, The Irregulars, Pagglait, A Week Away and Nailed It: Double Trouble.

March 28

The new and eleventh episode of The Blacklist: S8 premieres on March 28.

March 31