‘Little Things’ 4: Spoiler Alert! Did Dhruv & Kavya Get Married In Final Season?

The much-loved Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things Season 4 was released on October 15 on Netflix. The web series was premiered in 2016 on YouTube first. It has been a fan-favourite ever since. The duo takes on the roles of Dhruv Vats and Kavya Kulkarni and fans wait to see if they will tie the knot in the latest season of the show after being in a live-in relationship and also surviving a long-distance relationship.

The trailer of the latest season certainly got fans excited about the duo wedding. The final season of the show sees them contemplating the serious questions of life like marriage and children and what their future will look like. As Dhruv raises these questions and Kavya begins to feel jitters, fans wonder what fate has planned for the much-loved couple, who has been with each other through thick and thin.

Watch Little Things final season 4 official trailer here

Little Things Season 3 saw the duo go through a rough patch and was an emotional goodbye for fans, with the adorable two parting ways. Although they try and keep in touch and speak often, the distance has an impact on their bond. Their final farewell definitely left fans teary-eyed. Season 4 of the show begins 14 months after this emotional scene when the couple reunited in Kerala. Little Things first premiered on YouTube and was later picked up by Netflix. The show won love and praise from fans for its realistic representation of the 'little things' in relationships, that several shows and films seldom focus on. A fun fact about the show is that Dhruv Sehgal is also the creator of the show and often calls it his 'baby'.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Sehgal described his friendship with his co-star, Palkar. He mentioned in the interview that their relationship has a 'lot of respect, care, and mutual admiration.' Palkar also opened up about the bond they share and mentioned that although they are not in touch often, they share a 'very sweet friendship.' She mentioned that the duo always has each other's back.

