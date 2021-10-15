Last Updated:

'Little Things' Review: Netizens Bid Emotional Farewell To Kavya And Dhruv; See Reactions

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things is back with another season which is also the final one. Take a look at how fans have reviewed the series.

Little Things

Image: Instagram/@sehgaldhruv90


Depicting the highs and lows of two young people faring their individual challenges together, Netflix's Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things came back with its fourth and final season. After the saddening events of season three, netizens were excited to see what their future entailed along with providing some sort of closure to the roller coaster ride of a journey for the past three seasons. With the series dropping on October 15, ardent fans were quick to watch it and share their opinions online. 

Little Things season 4

After the tumultuous phase of Kavya (Palkar) and Dhruv's (Sehgal) relationship in the past season with the latter moving back to Mumbai and feeling replaced by the former's friends, the couple was seen growing in their individual sense but also together. The trailer of the fourth season was highly appreciated by the fans as they saw Kavya finally confessed to Dhruv about feeling distant from him. She also admitted feeling more worse while not talking to him than fighting. However, it also showed how the distance played an essential role in bringing them back stronger resulting in them maturing in their relationship.

Little Things Twitter review

Ardent fans of the series enjoyed the eight episodes and took to their social media to share their opinions about the same. After having witnessed the couple go through all sorts of ups and downs in their relationship, fans had a few expectations for the finale with some of them being satisfied with the ending while a few grousing about finishing the series already. 

One fan talked about having a satisfying experience with seasons 4 after the previous season by writing, ''Trying very hard to like the season 4 of Little Things on@NetflixIndia - Hope it gets better from Episode 3 and onwards :/'' while another talked about ending the season too soon as they are sad to let go of the series. They wrote, ''Little things season 4 is so good, im almost scared of watching it, cos once i finish it, ill never be able to watch it for the first time again''. 

Image: Instagram/@sehgaldhruv90

