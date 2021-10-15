'Little Things' Season 4: When & Where To Watch Dhruv, Mithila Palkar's Drama Series

Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal starrer Little Things has been a fan favourite web series ever since it began in 2016. Several viewers could relate to the ups and downs in their characters' relationship throughout its three seasons. Fans are now waiting for its fourth and final season to see where Kavya (Palkar) and Dhruv's (Sehgal) relationship would go and how would they end up. Here are all the details about when and where to watch Little Things Season 4.

Little Things is a Netflix series that focuses on a couple who lives together in Mumbai. It revolves around Dhruv Vats and Kavya Kulkarni, who lead a simple and loving life in Mumbai. The series progresses with their everyday lives and conversations between the couple. They go through several ups and downs in their relationship but choose to stick with each other despite long fights and arguments.

Little Things Season 4 Release Date & Time: India

Little Things Season 4 is scheduled to release on October 15 on the OTT giant Netflix. The show will premiere at 12:30 p.m. on the streaming service in India. Last month, the showrunners dropped the official trailer of its final season. The trailer gave insights into what will happen to Kavya and Dhruv's relationship and will the thought of marriage cross their minds in the finale.

The trailer began with Dhruv and Kavya's vacation. Kavya opened her heart and shared how she felt distant when Dhruv was away. She highlighted how not talking to each other was worse than a fight. The trailer further shows how the couple grows individually and together. It highlights how their young love has turned into a mature relationship.

Details about Little Things Season 3

In the third season of the show, the viewers witnessed Dhruv and Kavya going through a rough patch. A research stint takes Dhruv to Bangalore. As Kavya helps him settle in the new city, the distance between the two largely affects their relationship. As Dhruv returns, he cannot stop comparing Mumbai to Bangalore and also feels replaced by Kavya's new friends. The season ended with Kavya and Dhruv reflecting on how they have evolved together in the past few years.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in