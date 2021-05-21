Liza Minnelli Husbands: A Timeline Of The 'Cabaret' Actor's Relationships Over The Years

Liza Minnelli, best known for her Oscar-winning performance in the movie, Cabaret, released in 1972, is not only a famous actor but is also known for her stellar singing and dancing talents. While she has a career full of some amazing work she’s done so far, her personal life hasn’t remained unknown to many. There is a long list of Liza Minnelli husbands with who she got married and then divorced after a while.

Who was Liza Minnelli married to? Know more about Liza Minnelli Husbands

Liza Minnelli has been married and divorced four times till now. She first got married to the prolific singer and entertainer, Peter Allen in 1967. Peter Allen, who died at the early age of 48 collaborated with his brother and recorded some of the iconic songs of that time such as I Honestly Love You, I Go To Rio, Fly Away, I Still Call Australia Home, Honest Queen and many more. Liza Minnelli ended her marriage with Peter in 1974 when the former revealed how she found out that he was gay.

Later, Liza Minnelli got married to Jack Haley Jr in mid-1974. Jack Haley Jr was the Emmy recipient American artist who was best known for creating Hollywood and the Stars, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz: 50 Years of Magic, and more. As the two did not hit off well in their personal life, they split up in 1979.

Then Liza Minnelli and Mark Gero got married after a couple of months of her last divorce. Liza Minnelli and Mark Gero's relationship lasted from 1979 to 1992 till the time they got separated.

After a long period of time, Liza Minnelli and David Gest tied the knot with each other in 2002 and were separated in hardly a year while their divorce was filed later in 2007.

The actor was also in a relationship with the American actor, Desi Arnaz Jr, along with other actors namely Peter Sellers, Martin Scorsese and Yul Bryner’s son, Rock Brynner.

About Liza Minnelli’s songs

Some of the popular songs of the artist include A Quiet Thing, I Who Have Nothing, Don’t Drop Bombs, Love Pains, Losing My Mind, I Believe in Music, Love Story, One Summer Love, You Are For Loving, Day Dreaming and many more.

