Liza Minnelli Net Worth: All You Need To Know About The Fortune Amassed By The Icon

Liza Minnelli is among the prominent film and music personalities in the United States. She has received wide recognition for her work in cinema and enjoys strong popularity among the masses. Even though a lot has been said about her long career in cinema, not much is known about her financial status and the wealth accumulated by her in the course of her professional career. Following are more details about the net worth of Liza Minelli, along with some of the expensive properties owned by her at the moment.

Liza Minnelli net worth and more

According to celebritynetworth.com, Liza Minnelli has amassed a fortune of $50 million. She is said to be the owner of various expensive properties and had famously owned an apartment in Manhattan, New York City. In 2015, she had sold the apartment for over $8 million. She also had an expensive collection of Andy Warhol artwork. It is a known fact that she had become one of the highest-paid celebrities when her acting career had taken off in the ’70s and she thus amassed this fortune after actively working in films and TV shows over the decades.

Liza has starred in various popular television shows, including Arrested Development, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Drop Dead Diva and many more. She had even hosted her own show called An Evening with Liza Minnelli. However, one of the biggest highlights of her film career came in 1972, after she starred in her popular film Cabaret. The film was adapted by a musical play of the same name and its success first put Liza on the map. She even won her maiden Academy Award for this film.

Liza Minnelli has also won a handful of other prestigious awards over the decades. It includes a Grammy Award, one Primetime Emmy Award and a number of Tony Awards. She has also collaborated with several other music artists, including Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and more. She was last seen in the 2019 film Halston.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

IMAGE: LIZA MINNELLI'S INSTAGRAM

