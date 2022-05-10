Lock Upp: Azma Fallah Says Payal Rohatgi 'talking About Religion' Made It Hard To Connect

Touted as one of the best reality shows so far, Lock Upp had its finale on May 7, 2022, with contestant Munawar Faruqui taking home the prestigious trophy. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Lock Upp was a success also because of the host, Kangana Ranaut, whose fierce and no filter attitude garnered more than 300 million views within no time.

Now, Lock Upp contestant Azma Fallah stated that she couldn't connect with co-contestant Payal Rohatgi, revealing what made it difficult to bond with her.

Azma Fallah says, 'Payal Rohatgi talked about people's religion...'

In a recent chat with Indian Express, Azma Fallah said that initially, she and Payal Rohatgi became close but the latter started talking about people's religion, caste and community, which didn't help connect with her.

She further added, "I really liked her and was close to her ever since I entered. However, she would talk about people’s religion, caste and community and that really made it difficult for anyone to connect with her. Thankfully, I also had someone like Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula, who supported me in the game."

'I am a winner for myself': Azma

Azma also said that she would have won Lock Upp had she been on the show from the first day. The 23-year-old asserted that losing the title after going so far does hurt, adding, "I am a winner for myself and proud of my journey. The issue with Lock Upp was that we got limited things. We had to struggle for everything, including toothpaste and shampoo."

Fallah said that she stole a lot of things to make her stay easier. She added, "Also when I saw someone being obsessed with something, I would hide it. I knew I didn’t have the strength to fight back but I could attack them through these actions.”

More on Lock Upp

Lock Upp pitted 20 contestants against each other in a jail-like setup. The popular contestants included Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Ali Merchant, Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Vinit Kakar, Babita Phogat, Swami Chakrapani, Tehseen Poonawalla, Siddhartha Sharma, Prince Narula, and Chetan Hansraj.

