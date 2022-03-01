The reality show Lock Upp premiered on Sunday and host Kangana Ranaut and contestant Payal Rohatgi were seen exchanging some heated words. As a format of the show, every contestant has to go through a media trial where they will be asked questions about the controversial things they have done in the past. During one such questioning, Payal Rohatgi was heard citing Kangana as an example as she was accused of being a parasite, which ruffled the actor's feather and she hit back. The duo was then seen engaging in a battle of words.

Kangana Ranaut and Payal Rohatgi lock horns

During the media trial round of the show Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi was accused of being a parasite and rising to fame by piggybacking on controversies. As she defended herself a journalist asked Payal why she agreed to participate in the show, when she had earlier spoken ill about Ekta Kapoor’s streaming platform ALTBalaji.

To this Payal mentioned how people change their beliefs as time goes on, and referred to Kangana and Ekta’s past differences and mentioned that they both were in working together. Payal's words didn't sit right with Kangana Ranaut and she told Payal not to use her name and piggyback on her. As Kangana continued to accuse Payal, the latter then asked, "Why then do you use others’ names? I can also say that you piggyback on Alia Bhatt’s name and Gangubai Kathiawadi for the sake of grabbing attention." The actor responded to allegations and said that she didn't need to piggyback on others' controversy and she has the capability to create her own controversy.

A few days back, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and took an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt and her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. She wrote, "This Friday 200cr will be burnt to ashes at the box office ... for a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British passport) because papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting...yeh nahi sudhrenge (these people won't change) no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films ... Bollywood is destined for doom jab tak movie mafia has power."

Image: Instagram/@altbalaji