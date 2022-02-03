'Lock Upp': Kangana Ranaut As Host To OTT Platform, All About Ekta Kapoor's Reality Show

From issuing a legal disclaimer to roping in Kangana Ranaut as the host, Ekta Kapoor has successfully managed to create major buzz around her upcoming reality show Lock Upp. Queen actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to host the show as she appeared at the launch of the show and took the throne on the front stage. Ahead of its exciting release, here is everything you need to know about Ekta Kapoor's new reality show Lock Upp.

What is Lock Upp?

The new venture will be 'World’s first fantasy metaverse' game based on the reality show. During the grand event organized to launch Lock Upp, the producer dished out the show's format and presented Kangana Ranaut as the host of the reality show. She also went live to address the fans at home and explained the interesting format claiming that it is unlike any other reality show on television. Describing it as one-of-a-kind, Lock Upp will feature 16 celebrity contestants.

As the name suggests, Lock Upp will show 16 celebrities being locked up in two prisons for 72 days. The show will also have a celebrity jailor where the contestants will have to struggle to have basic amenities. The audience will have 50% of voting power, however, Ranaut will dominate her position on the show with 50% of voting power all to herself. The show will reportedly premiere on Alt Balaji as well as MX Player.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Alt Balaji uploaded a look into the virtual game show with the caption, ''Who said #LockUpp is just for celebrities? World’s first fantasy metaverse game based on a reality show will be live soon''. Sharing the poster, they wrote, ''The ‘Badass Jail’ just got even badass! Get ready for the world’s first fantasy metaverse game based on a reality show.''

