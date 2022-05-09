'Lock Upp' Winner Munawar Faruqui's Romantic Photo With Mystery Girl Goes Viral; See Here

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently hit the headlines for lifting the winner's trophy of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp. For those unaware, during his stint in the reality TV show, Munawar promised fans that he'd introduce his girlfriend soon after the series comes to an end. Now, after the grand finale of Lock Upp, the winner of the show took to social media to share a romantic photo alongside a mystery girl, hinting that she might his girlfriend.

Munawar Faruqui's mushy photo with mystery girl

In the photo shared on his Instagram stories, Munawar held the mystery girl close as the latter captured a mirror selfie. Moreover, he placed a heart emoticon between them to hide her partially. Although he did not confirm if the girl in the photo is his ladylove, Munawar played Diljit Dosanjh's hit track Lover in the background. Take a look at the photo below:

Munawar Faruqui lifts Lock Upp trophy

Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp announced its winner in the Grand Finale episode that was aired on Saturday. After creating a tremendous buzz online for two months, Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the inaugural season. Along with the trophy, the winner also took home a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Munawar was pitted against strong finalists including Prince Narula, Shivam Sharma, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi and Azma Fallah.

Munawar Faruqui returns to Dongri

After his big win, Munawar Faruqui received a humongous welcome from fans who flooded the streets of Dongri upon his return from the show. He arrived in a BMW car and flaunted his winner's trophy in style amid a slew of fans who were desperately waiting to catch a glimpse of it. Photos and videos from the gathering went viral on social media. Take a look at it below:

After Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui is reportedly all set to participate in Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Apart from him, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, and Pratik Sehajpal are among the 12 contestants who are set to be pitted against each other in the competition. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's premiere date isn't made official by the makers yet.