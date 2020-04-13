Lockdown Has Slowed Down Work On 'Hostages 2', But Will Be Out By May: Sudhir Mishra

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has revealed that the work on the second season of "Hostages" is nearly complete and the team is trying amid restrictions to bring it out by May end. The first season of the Hotstar Special featured Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy in the lead.

Mishra said the work on season two is currently on in full swing. "The edit of all the episodes are done. The background music is being done. We are a little slow because we can't meet, but things are happening. We are trying to adjust to this new way of working. I think the second season will come by May end," Mishra told reporters over Zoom call.

The first season of "Hostages" is making its TV debut on Star Plus from on Monday. The "Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi" director said he hopes the TV audience embraces the web series.

"This is also an opportunity to check to what extent the TV audience is opening up. It is not necessary that they will only like over the top, loud storytelling. Maybe this will change the way we narrate stories on TV. In other places, TV had evolved tremendously before OTT came.

"Which was just an online platform. They were already making series like 'The Wire', 'The Sopranos'. Here, it was a jump. But maybe this is an opportunity. I am sure they will like it. A family can sit together and watch it. We haven't sensationalised just becase there was this freedom. It is not dark for the sake of it. It follows the integrity of the story," Mishra added.

Meanwhile, on April 2, Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's father, Devendra Nath Mishra, passed away due to a heart ailment, the director confirmed. Sudhir Mishra took to Twitter to share the news, writing that his father was a man of many talents. "My Dad Dr Devendra Nath Misra, passed away this morning. A Lucknow boy. Was many things.

