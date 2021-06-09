Locke & Key Returns For Season 2, Makers Reveal First Pictures And Release Date

The release date for the upcoming second season of Netflix's popular series Locke & Key has been set. The supernatural coming-of-age series is set to return in October this year. Along with the release date announcement, the makers also shared the first look pictures of the new season.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, Netflix shared a series of pictures from the new season that is truly unmissable. The first picture shows the Locke kids having a conversation with each other. The second one shows someone trying to threaten Eden. The third picture shows Kinsey walking on water which could be possible with a new key. In the third picture, Nina Locke shows talking to someone and is all smiles about it. The fourth pic shows Duncan Locke staring at a key. The next picture shows Scot shocked about something that Gabe is telling him. The last picture shows Bode with a new friend and is looking at a dollhouse.

Along with the picture, the makers also penned a note revealing details about the same. The caption read as “Locke & Key returns this October! Get your first look at Season 2 (via @netflixgeeked)”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were all excited about the upcoming series, some users were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “YOU LOOK PHENOMENAL”. Another user wrote, “Can’t wait for it to un-Locke for you all”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

About Locke & Key season 2

Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite created Locke & Key. The show is based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic book series of the same name. Season 2's script was said to have been written before the first season premiered on Netflix. Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Laysla De Oliveira, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck. The showrunners intend to plan multiple seasons after that. The plot of Locke & Key season 2 is said to pick up where the first season left off, showing the continuation of the Locke family as they face new threats. The upcoming season will begin streaming on Netflix from October 2021.

Image: Locke&KeyNeflix Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.