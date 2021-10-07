'Locke & Key' Season 2 Trailer: Series To Return With Key Makers To Unlock Evil Powers

Giant streaming platform Netflix released the intriguing trailer of Locke & Key Season 2. Season 2 of the amazing series that will premiere on October 22, features an ensemble star cast including Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish, Bill Heck as Rendell Locke, Thomas Mitchell Barnett as Sam Lesser, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon, and more.

The trailer of the second season shows the character Dodge who hires Eden to help him in his secret quest against the Locke kids. This leads him to create a freaky-looking skull key that cannot possibly be a good thing. The series has been adapted from the IDW Entertainment graphic novel series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Apart from the two characters in the trailer, Tyler appears to be learning how to make keys in the trailer. This is something that could help them in the open world to amazing possibilities, to reach out to his siblings.

Netflix releases trailer of Locke & Key season 2

The official description of the show states that “After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.”

The first season of the series ended on an interesting twist with the Locke kids believing they had vanquished mild-mannered Matheson, Mass. They were unaware of the fact that Dodge is in fact now inhabiting someone else, nerdy Gabe (Griffin Gluck). The official Instagram page of Netflix shared the gripping trailer and wrote, “Locke & Key. Watch your back. New demons, new magic, new Locke & Key, coming October 22. @lockeandkeynetflix.” The series is bankrolled by Cuse, Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Joe Hill, Chris Ryall with Lydia Antonini and Ted Adams for IDW, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and more. Season 2's script was said to have been written before the first season premiered on Netflix. The plot of Locke & Key season 2 is said to pick up where the first season left off, showing the continuation of the Locke family as they face new threats.

Image: Instagram/@Netflix