'Loki 2': Tom Hiddleton Starrer Second Installment To Begin Shooting In England?

The makers of the famous television series Loki, are all set to come up with the second installment. The second season of the Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki has been confirmed to be under development. Late last year, according to various media outlets, it was reported that Loki would start prepping for its second season in February 2022, with filming starting in June.

Loki is a television series created by Michael Waldron for the streaming service Disney+, based on Marvel Comics featuring a character of the same name. It is the third television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. The series takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame (2019), in which an alternate version of Loki created a new timeline.

Loki 2 television show in works

According to the casting website, Backstage, it was reported that the second season is indeed looking to start filming in the summer. While any specific dates were not announced, they did confirm that the shoot will take place at Pinewood Studios in England. With a mid-year start, and that’s if there are no COVID-related delays, it’s now safe to assume that we won’t be seeing season 2 until early 2023.

Fo the second installment, Tom Hiddleston will reportedly reprise his role as Loki from the film series, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors also starring. The first part of the series premiered on June 9, 2021. Its first season, consisting of six episodes, concluded on July 14 and is part of Phase Four of the MCU. The series received positive reviews from fans and critics alike who were amazed by the storyline and visuals.

Season one of Loki ended with Sylvie killing He Who Remains, a variant of future MCU villain Kang the Conqueror, and messed up the timeline. Loki season one featured the craziness of the multiverse that created a new realm of possibilities. Loki was released as part of phase four of MCU and takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame.