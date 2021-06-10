Last Updated:

Loki Episode 1 Review: Twitterati Calls It The "Best MCU Show Opener Yet"; See More Tweets

Loki Episode 1 review(s) by the Twitterati give the sense that it is one of the best MCU spinoff show openers to date. Read on to know more about it all.

Ganesh Raheja
Tom Hiddleston

Loki Episode 1 review(s) by those netizens who have caught the act of Tom Hiddleston in Loki the Disney+ series are out. Deemed to be the best MCU Disney+ spinoff pilot episode to date, Loki's first episode features Tom Hiddleston as the titular character of the God of mischief and Owen Wilson as the celestial mid-manager, Agent Mobius. The review by these Twitterati which can be found below sees the dwellers of the internet share their thoughts on the members of the Loki series cast that they have met thus far as well as on the execution of episode 1 helmed by Kate Herron of Sex Education fame. Read on to see the same.

About Loki:

Loki sees Tom Hiddleston return to the MCU as the fan-favourite God of mischief in a show that is touted to be a time-hopping action comedy thriller. The MCU spinoff show, in addition to Hiddleston, stars the likes of Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Cailey Fleming as Sylvie Lushton, and Erika Coleman as Florence Schaffner. As far as Loki series release date in India is concerned, a new episode of the same will be made available for streaming every Wednesday by 1.30 om Indian Standard Time on Disney+ Hotstar .

