Loki Episode 1 Review: Twitterati Calls It The "Best MCU Show Opener Yet"; See More Tweets

Loki Episode 1 review(s) by those netizens who have caught the act of Tom Hiddleston in Loki the Disney+ series are out. Deemed to be the best MCU Disney+ spinoff pilot episode to date, Loki's first episode features Tom Hiddleston as the titular character of the God of mischief and Owen Wilson as the celestial mid-manager, Agent Mobius. The review by these Twitterati which can be found below sees the dwellers of the internet share their thoughts on the members of the Loki series cast that they have met thus far as well as on the execution of episode 1 helmed by Kate Herron of Sex Education fame. Read on to see the same.

Loki episode 1 review(s) by the Twitterati:

I have no words except that @twhiddleston is the best and is literally Loki. Also, I'm loving the energy between Tom and Owen. I'm already looking forward to next Wednesday!



Can we also talk about the set design? The score? I'm going to write a small review on my podcast page! — Amanda ⚔️ Loki/Marvel Fan (@LokiOntheLowkey) June 9, 2021

Back to the vague spoiler/context free MCU show ep reviews!



Loki has begun! Ep 1:



Hands down best MCU show opener of them all so far, and I say that as a mega Winter Soldier fan. Brill set up, funny, crazy, emotional and fkin hell, I can’t wait for more! Tom and Owen kill it🤘🏻 — Arc 🎮 FF7R Intergrade (@TheArcSlayer) June 9, 2021

#LokiSpoilers #Loki

This show is absolutely fantastic and does a shit ton of world building that I loved. I know some reviews said it was bit bogged down with exposition but honestly this was exactly what I wanted from it pic.twitter.com/WzKitaEjVo — Sean/ Sam Wilson fan (@stillman_sean) June 9, 2021

“Loki” review: it’s fun! — Christina Long (@christinalong00) June 9, 2021

No spoilers Loki review, I’m enjoying it I’m very excited can’t wait for more — NumbuhZer0 (@NumbuhZerO) June 9, 2021

So I looked at the first episode of the new #Loki series tonight. It was roughly 51min and maybe ~45min was not credits and such. As a spoiler free review, lets just say that those were very fast 45 minutes. In a good way (but also I want more). — Knapp (@Knappz0r) June 9, 2021

okay so here’s my review of loki episode one: i felt like i was watching an episode of mindhunter except loki had has big boobs in my faces. also loki is my poor meow meow. i am very excited and very happy pic.twitter.com/lWLjukBRNw — SARAH AND LOKI DAY (@HYUNJlNISMS) June 9, 2021

About Loki:

Loki sees Tom Hiddleston return to the MCU as the fan-favourite God of mischief in a show that is touted to be a time-hopping action comedy thriller. The MCU spinoff show, in addition to Hiddleston, stars the likes of Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Cailey Fleming as Sylvie Lushton, and Erika Coleman as Florence Schaffner. As far as Loki series release date in India is concerned, a new episode of the same will be made available for streaming every Wednesday by 1.30 om Indian Standard Time on Disney+ Hotstar .

