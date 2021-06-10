'Loki' Episode 2 Release Date: Here's When The Second Episode Will Arrive On Disney+

Loki has been one of the highly anticipated ventures of Marvel Studios and has recently made its premiere on Disney+. The series has brought back Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, with other popular actors like Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw joining him in the star cast. While the premiere of the show has already taken place, it has brought only the first episode on the OTT platform. Following are more details on Loki episode 2 release date, along with other interesting details about the larger plot of this series.

Loki episode 2 release date

The second episode of Loki will be streaming on June 16, which falls on Wednesday. The episode is expected to be streamed on the OTT platform at the standard time of 12 a.m. PDT, which happens to be 8 a.m. BST. The episode will be available for the Australian viewers at 5 p.m. AEST, while the Indian audience will get to watch the film at 12:30 p.m. IST, as per the standard time slot. However, it needs to be noted that the said time slots have been taken from the release timings of the first episode, which may be subjected to change the next time.

Loki web series has been speculated as one of the highly awaited ventures of Phase 4 of the MCU, which is set to introduce new spin-offs such as She-Hulk. Loki will be focusing on the adventures of the titular character, as he faces the Time Variance Authority (TVA), which is an organisation responsible for monitoring the timeline, as per Variety. The God of Mischief is given the option of ceasing to exist or to help the TVA fix the timeline.

Tom Hiddleston had first appeared as Loki in Thor, which released in 2011. The character was eventually brought as the first villain of the Avengers film series. Even though the character was killed off by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, this series will focus on his alternate version. A total of six episodes of this series will be brought to the audience.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'LOKI'

