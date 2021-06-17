'Loki' Episode 3 Release Time In India: When Will The Next Episode Air On Disney+ Hotstar?

While the Avengers: Endgame brought an end to the third phase of MCU, Marvel Studios has continued the story by releasing standalone web shows of some of the supporting characters. After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel released Loki which is the latest addition to their superhero franchise. The pilot episode of Loki dropped on Disney+ Hoststar on June 9 and the second episode released on Wednesday, June 16. After the release of the first two Loki's episodes, read ahead to find out what is Loki episode 3 release time in India.

A recap of Loki's latest episode

The second episode of the series titled The Variant shows Mobius putting the God of Mischief to work with him on finding the Variant who has been killing their Minutemen one by one. But not everybody at the TVA is thrilled about Loki's presence amongst them. In Loki's latest episode, viewers got to see that Loki decides to help the TVA in finding an altered version of himself so that he can avoid being vanished off from the universe and have an audience with the Time Keepers, the people who are responsible for the "sacred" timeline.

The episode shows Loki figuring out the thinking behind his altered version and finally realises that the other Loki variant has been hiding himself near-apocalyptic events as because of the impending apocalypse his action in the said location cannot change the timeline and thus he will be safe from the prying eyes of the TVA. The episode ends with a great twist that shows that the Loki variant that TVA has been hunting for is in fact a woman known as Lady Loki played by Sophia Di Martino.

About Loki episode 3 release time in India

As the episode ended with a plot twist, it will be interesting to see how Loki will react and will he be able to overpower Lady Loki in the coming episodes. Like the first two episodes of Loki that premiered on Disney+ Hoststar on Wednesdays in India, the rest of the episodes will also be dropping on Wednesdays. This means that fans can expect the third episode to drop on June 24. As for the release time, like the previous episodes, the third episode of Loki will be available for streaming from 12.30 pm. The series comprises 6 episodes in total with the season finale airing on July 14. The first two episodes of the series are available to watch in English for Premium subscribers and in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil for VIP subscribers.

Time to begin the countdown 🕰

Marvel Studios' #Loki arrives in four weeks with new episodes every Wednesday in English on @DisneyplusHSP and in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on @DisneyplusHSVIP, starting June 9. pic.twitter.com/8UZPbGN5Ki — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) May 12, 2021

