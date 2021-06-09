'Loki': Five Reasons Why The God Of Mischief’s Series Is A Must-watch

Actor Tom Hiddleston is returning with his most loved character Loki on the Disney+ streaming service. Loki will be a standalone show based on one of Marvel’s most popular villain. The show is set to release on June 9, 2021. Read on to know the five reasons why everyone is looking forward to the release of Loki.

Five reasons that make Loki a must-watch

Loki, the God of Mischief

The popular anti-hero is returning to screens after nearly two years since his last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Loki is known for his unpredictable nature and love-hate relationship with his brother Thor. However, the mischievous side of Loki has always impressed viewers and now we are getting an entire show based on him so netizens are ready to expect the unexpected.

Intriguing storyline

As Loki is famous for his unpredictable actions so viewers are expecting plenty of surprises in the show. Judging by the teaser, Loki has been captured by an authority called TVA (Time Variance Authority) whose main job is to maintain the sacred timeline of the Earth and eliminate all the obstacles that might intervene in the progression of the sacred timeline. Loki in the Avengers Endgame got vanished with the help of Tesseract, so it will be interesting to see how his story plays out in a whole new, unknown dimension.

Phenomenal star cast

Actors like Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Richard Grant, Gugu MbathaRaw, Wunmi Mosaku, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane, Jon Levine, Lucis Baston, and Chris Brewster play crucial roles in the show. Apart from the stellar cast, the show is created by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron who has also worked on projects like Rick & Morty and The Community. The cinematography department is helmed by Autumn Durald.

Crime thriller? Yes, please!

Apart from the humorous dialogues and dramatic plot of the show, the makers also suggest that it will also stay between the genre of crime and thriller. The makers of the show have highlighted that the show won’t be a regular MCU drama but will also touch strokes of crime and thriller. The trailer as well teased that Loki is going to be captured and put in prison so it will be interesting to see how these two aspects of the genre are mixed in the show.

Marvel never disappoints

Over the years, Marvel has turned out to be one of the most successful film franchises ever established. All 23 movies of Marvel have been a huge hit. Recently, shows like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier have also become a huge hit.

With Inputs from PR

IMAGE: STILL FROM LOKI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.