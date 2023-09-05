Loki Season 2 Teaser: Tom Hiddleston Battles New Foes As He Travels Through Time, Space

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to dive headfirst into chaos once again as the highly anticipated second season of Loki approaches. A new clip teaser of the show dropped recently, promising an adventure even stranger and more mind-bending than its predecessor. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the titular anti-hero.

2 things you need to know

Loki season 1 premiered on June 9, 2021.

On October 6, Loki Season 2 will be back on Disney+.

Old allies and new companions

The first season concluded with the shocking demise of He Who Remains, portrayed by Jonathan Majors. With his variants now on the loose, the entire multiverse is at risk, and it falls upon Loki to prevent these powerful villains from seizing control. This time, however, Loki won't be facing this existential threat alone.

Owen Wilson's Mobius, the friendly Time Variance Authority agent who became a fan favourite during the first season, is set to make a return. But with Loki thrown into a different timeline at the end of Season 1, it remains uncertain whether this Mobius is the one we know and love or a different iteration. Additionally, Ke Huy Quan joins the cast as Ouroboros, a TVA technician known as "OB", promising more unconventional pairings and adventures.

Loki's race against time

The teaser hints at Loki being pulled across time, presenting a significant challenge for him as he tries to warn the universe about Kang the Conqueror's looming threat. To succeed, Loki must find a way to stabilise himself before he's lost in a time and place that bars his return to the TVA. He will also have to reconcile with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who betrayed him in the Season 1 finale, adding another layer of complexity to the story.

At its core, the second season of Loki revolves around the fate of the multiverse. While Tom Hiddleston is initially unaware of the greater threat posed by Kang, he now comprehends the gravity of the situation and is determined to thwart the villain's multiverse-altering plans.

Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors, has already been established as a formidable antagonist in the MCU, with appearances in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Loki's journey to stop Kang promises to be a pivotal chapter in the MCU's unfolding narrative. Mark your calendars for October 6 when the second season of Loki returns to Disney+.