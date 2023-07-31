Loki Season 2 Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Slips Through Time Again In Marvel Series

Loki Season 2 will make its OTT debut on Disney+ on October 6. Here is some big news for those looking foward to it. The makers unveiled the trailer of the new season on Monday, July 31. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role of the mischievous god Loki. He will appear alongside Owen Wilson and new cast member Ke Huy Quan.

2 things you need to know

Loki Season 1 premiered in June of 2021.

The show received six Emmy nominations.

Loki time travels to past

At the end of Season 1, Loki seemingly got stuck in an an alternate reality where Kang the Conqueror openly reigned over the Time Variance Authority. The first chapter ended on a significant cliffhanger that established the subsequent arc.

Going by the trailer of the second season, Loki is sent back in time to a reality where he had never heard of the TVA after failing to stop Sylvie from killing He Who Remains, the protector of the multiverse.

The trailer also suggests that he attempts to convince them that a huge threat is approaching to shatter their world, but while he does so, he realises that Kang is already in charge. This sets the stage for the next significant antagonist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to take over. The series, which is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, will continue to follow the antihero as he teams up with the Time Variance Authority to find superhero variations who are causing mayhem in various multiverse timelines.

New cast members in Loki Season 2

Ke Huy Quan, who most recently won an Oscar for his portrayal of Waymond in Everything Everywhere All At Once, is confirmed as the new cast member. The Game of Thrones actor Kate Dickie, who will play a villain, is another addition to the show. Six episodes of Loki Season 2 are written by returning author Eric Martin. Michael Waldron will continue to serve as the show's creator. The episodes of the series will be directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.