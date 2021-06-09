'Loki' Tamil And Telugu Dubs Delayed, Disney+ Hotstar Says 'coming Soon'

Marvel’s Loki is here and fans are excited for the show’s characters and their development. The much-awaited show Loki marks Disney’s third show after WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Loki features Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in lead roles. Loki premiered today on Disney+ Hotstar. However, it is not available in the regional languages, Tamil and Telugu, as originally promised.

According to the makers Loki's Tamil and Telugu dubs have been postponed. The makers have also not provided fans with an explanation for the delay, only stating that Loki will be released “soon” in Tamil and Telugu. Taking to their Twitter handle, the makers wrote, "Loki’s tricks might have changed it's time — but we've got all our Tamil and Telugu fans covered! Marvel Studios' Loki will be coming soon in Tamil and Telugu, watch this space for more updates. #Loki". A few reports also suggest that the current Covid-19 restrictions in India have caused a delay in dubbing. As a result, recording vocal talents and the post-production work required to edit them into Loki episodes is difficult. Take a look at their recent tweet below.

Loki’s tricks might have changed it's time — but we've got all our Tamil and Telugu fans covered! Marvel Studios' Loki will be coming soon in Tamil and Telugu, watch this space for more updates. #Loki — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) June 9, 2021

Loki release time and date in India

Loki premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on June 9 at 12:30 p.m. IST. Loki is currently available in English (via Disney+ Hotstar Premium) and Hindi (via Disney+ Hotstar VIP) in India. When Loki is released in Tamil and Telugu, you will need to purchase a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, which costs Rs. 399 per year. You have access to all benefits under Disney+ Hotstar VIP if you subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, which costs Rs. 299 per month or Rs. 1,499 per year.

Loki’s cast

The show's title character, Loki, is played by Tom Hiddleston. His character is based on the same-named Norse mythological deity. In the series, Owen Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius, also known as Agent Mobius, a Time Variance Authority agent. Gugu Mbatha-Raw will play Ravonna Renslayer, the judge in charge of Loki's case. Hunter B-15, a high-ranking hunter with the Time Variance Authority, will be played by Wunmi Mosaku. Aside from Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane, and Eugene Cordero, the show stars Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane, and Eugene Cordero. Miss Minutes will be voiced by Tara Strong on the show.

Loki’s plot

According to the teaser, Loki escaped from captivity only to be apprehended by another organisation. Loki is apprehended by the TVA, also known as the Time Variance Authority in Marvel comics. The organization's mission is to monitor various timelines to see if the perfect timeline of Earth is being properly maintained. The story will revolve around Loki's escape from TVA's prison and how the character is given a new fate.

Image: Marvel Entertainment YouTube

