'Loki' Teaser Dropped During Marvel-themed NBA Game Between Warriors Vs Pelicans

A short Loki teaser for the upcoming series was released during a Marvel-themed NBA match, held on May 3 between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans. Starring Tom Hiddleston in Loki on Disney Plus' series, the new promo shot was shared by a fan page, Marvel Facts on Twitter. The Twitter post shared a glimpse of Loki's insubordinate, stubborn and unpredictable character.

Watch Loki teaser

Sharing the teaser video on the Twitter, fan page, Marvel Facts called it a 'new special look' of Tom Hiddleston's character, Loki. The brief sneak peek was released during halftime of the NBA game. The short clip shows how the God of Mischief will be undertaking his variant adventures. The teaser has gained over 35k views on Twitter.

Loki series release date

Loki cast ensemble stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson's Mobius E. Mobius and Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Renslayer. The Marvel series will also feature Sophia Di Martina, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. The upcoming series will premiere on Disney+ on June 11, 2021. Loki on Disney Plus follows the story of the Time Variance Authority's plan to force Loki to fix the mess he made during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The series will also unfold how Marvel's Loki will connect to the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Loki series will also see how much trouble Loki can get into while travelling to various points throughout human history, influencing historical events in his mischievous way as he goes. Helmed and created by Michael Waldron, the American television series will consist of six episodes.

Marvel-themed NBA event

This Marvel-themed NBA game event was called NBA Special Edition Presented by State Farm: Marvel's Arena of Heroes. It included an original Marvel story with characters like Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Black Widow, and Doctor Strange making an appearance. During the game, players earned Marvel Hero Points for each point, rebound, assist, steal, and block. The telecast featured Hulk Smash animations when dunks occurred and special appearances by everyone's favourite heroes.