Loki Trailer Has The God Of Mischief Working With TVA To Fix Timelines; WATCH

Loki cast has Tom Hiddleston reprising the titular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Owen Wilson in his supervision universe debut as Mobius M. Mobius. It is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, the makers have shared the first full-length trailer of the Loki web series.

Loki Trailer has Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief restoring timelines

Marvel Studios has dropped a brand-new Loki Trailer. It starts with Loki as a prisoner at the Time Variation Authority (TVA). Mobius explains how the God of Mischief broke the reality when he picked up the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame and escaped. He has created several branch realities, just what the Ancient One explained to the Hulk when he went to her to ask for the time stone.

Mobius then tells Loki that he will help them to fix those realities. They embark on missions to make the flow of time right. There is a member of a TVA that hints at the “Loki variant” which would be detailed in the show. The God of Mischief helps the TVA but also keeps on planning his escape. Loki arrives on June 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.

New Images from Loki

Image Source: Marvel.com

Image Source: Marvel.com

Image Source: Marvel.com

Image Source: Marvel.com

Loki plot

Loki plot has the God of Mischief stepping out of his big brother, Thor’s shadow. It takes place right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The character stole the tesseract in the film and then lands in a deserted area, before getting caught by the Time Variant Authority. The first trailer has him making an escape plan, bringing out his knives as he fights some agents, and getting picked up by the Bifrost.

Loki cast

Loki cast includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer: with Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant in undisclosed roles. They will be making their debut in the MCU. The TVA is an organization that monitors the multiverse and can snip timelines if they are deemed too dangerous to exist. The God of Mischief is said to appear at different times in history and influence major events. Kate Herron has directed all the episodes of the series with Michael Waldron as the writer. Both serve as executive producers on the show.

Promo Image Source: Marvel.com

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.