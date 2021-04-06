'Loki' Trailer Makes Fans Debate If The Woman Seen Is Black Widow Or Lady Loki

Marvel fans are pausing to watch the latest Loki trailer and paying careful attention to one scene in particular: Tom Hiddleston's Loki sitting with a mystery female figure in an ominous-looking alien atmosphere. There's now a heated debate among fans about whether this person is Scarlet Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow or Loki's "Lady Loki" variant, who we already know appears in the series. Fans are studying every bit of the still picture of Loki and this woman seated together, see what they're suggesting below!

Is it Lady Loki in the trailer or Black Widow?

Many of the fans are completely torn between who the mystery lady possibly could be. While some people are suggesting that Marvel is purposely trying to mislead its fans, some people are sure that the person is no one else apart from the Black Widow. Some people are even trying to be rational amidst all the madness and suggesting that people wait to see what actually happens as with Marvel they have learnt to expect the unexpected.

Most of the people suggested that thinking it was Natasha Romanoff would be setting oneself up for disappointment. They said the person in the trailer would not be anyone other than Lady Loki who was being played by Sophia Di Martino who is part of the cast. Those who said it was Sophia said so because of the similar physique and haircut of the woman who was sitting close to Loki. One person very smartly suggested that while it would be great to see Romanoff back if it was something the Marvel Cinematic Universe was planning on, they would probably not drop it in the trailer.

why do i still think it's natasha ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ #loki pic.twitter.com/pZxfMoGGso — kirtan rogers â©”âœª kinda ia (@CapnRgers) April 5, 2021

I KNOW Y’ALL KEEP SAYING THATS LADY LOKI BUT I’M STILL HOLDING ON TO HOPE THAT IT’S NATASHA AND THATS THE SOUL STONE BYE- #loki #marvel https://t.co/Xar7lzG3qK pic.twitter.com/4TcMgyjy8M — ð™ ð™–ð™©ð™§ð™žð™£ð™– ðŸ¦‹‎â§— ð™šð™«ð™šð™§ð™¢ð™¤ð™§ð™šâœ¨ðŸ’› (@swiftiestanwbu) April 5, 2021

#Loki

manifesting :



ðŸ•¯ ðŸ•¯

ðŸ•¯ ðŸ•¯

Natasha

ðŸ•¯ Romanoff ðŸ•¯

on Loki’s series

ðŸ•¯ ðŸ•¯

ðŸ•¯ ðŸ•¯ — elo ðŸ¦‹ tfatws era (@doraemaynat) April 5, 2021

Die-hard fans of Black Widow could not give up hope that it was her no matter how compelling the arguments made were. They said that the trailer had given them hope and they wanted to cling to that hope. People also suggested that nothing could be discounted with Marvel as they were used to surprises. People also said that the release dates of the Black Widow movie and the Loki series being so close to each other could not be a coincidence and had to have some deeper meaning. Other fans simply said they did not care for a reason but now that they had hope, they would manifest Black Widow in Loki.