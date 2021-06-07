Loki Writer Michael Waldron Addresses Time Travel Rules In The Upcoming Series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has made several unthinkable changes possible in the upcoming movies by introducing the concept of time travel in Avengers: Endgame. One of the supporting characters in the films who will be returning is Loki, Thor Odinson's adopted brother. In Avengers: Infinity War, the character, who has died and resurrected multiple times, was seen being killed off once again by the main antagonist, Thanos. In the upcoming Loki series, the audience will not only get one of the favourite characters back in the MCU but also learn more about the newly introduced concept of time travel. Loki's head writer Michael Waldron explained how the series will be exploring the fictional concept of time travel.

Avengers: Endgame introduced a multitude of possibilities when Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and Scott Lang went in the past to claim the Tesseract from the Avengers team in New York City. Their plans failed which led to Loki gaining the Tesseract, containing an infinity stone, instead. The new series, releasing on June 9, 2021, will explain what happens further. Michael Waldron explained that it was difficult for the team of writers to create a balance between introducing the rules of time travel and allowing Loki to use time travel.

Michael Waldron addresses the rules of time travel in the Loki series

According to a report by Collider, Michael Waldron had expressed that his team was confused as there were many possibilities to the rules of time travel. Waldron said that the policies expected by the Time Variance Authority in the series and the concept of time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to be explored. They studied the different possibilities and created a separate "institutional knowledge" among the writers.

He further explained the difference between writing for a movie and writing for a series that would release episodes each week. He had explained to his team that other than the experience of watching a movie where the audience could easily walk away with questions, a series would lead to the viewers asking more questions and scrutinising the concept each week. He mentioned that he did not want the audience to fix their attention on the time travel alone.

During the interview, Waldron decided to not speak on the specific rules of time travel but said that he was in awe of the Time Variance Authority who will be shown as an "utterly soulless" organisation in the series. He said that Avengers: Endgame would be acting as a foundation for the Loki series. Waldron even addressed the two previous series, WandaVision and Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and said that the Loki series would be entirely different. While the previous shows dealt with the aftermath of the Avengers: Endgame movie, Loki would be set in a different timeline.

Image: Loki's Instagram

