'Loki' Writer Michael Waldron Teases Possible MCU Cameos In The Upcoming Disney+ Show

The Disney+ series like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier both saw some amazing cameos from the cinematic universe of Marvel. WandaVision saw the return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis whereas Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed Florence Kasumba reprising the role of Dora Milaje. The writer of the upcoming Disney+ show Michael Waldron also revealed that Loki will also have some interesting cameos.

Michael Waldron teases possible MCU cameos in the upcoming show Loki

In an interview with Digital Spy, Michael Waldron teased to 'expect the unexpected' when it comes to the cameos that might appear in the upcoming Loki series. Michael revealed that no comic book character was off-limits to his team and if they were within their rights and the legal team gave a clearance then there were no reasons for them to chase down some of the characters. Loki director also assured that there will be nods to the comics but she also highlighted that Loki Laufeyson’s journey in the series has neither been seen nor read before. Michael even added that the writers of Loki were fortunate enough to watch the early cut of Avengers: Endgame after which they realised that they are going to make Loki in this era after that. Talking about the future of MCU, Michael said to him the uncharted territory of MCU’s future is exciting. More to the point, he added that it felt like a sandbox on which they can blow the lid on and go wherever they wanted to go.

About Loki

Judging by the trailer, Loki has escaped from the captivity only to end up detained by another organisation. Loki is captured by an organisation called TVA who is known as Time Variance Authority in the Marvel comics. The purpose of the organisation is to monitor various timelines to see if the perfect timeline of the earth is being maintained properly. The sho will revolve around how Loki escapes TVA's prison and how the character gets a new fate altogether. Actors like Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Richard Grant, Gugu MbathaRaw, Wunmi Mosaku, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane, Jon Levine, Lucis Baston, and Chris Brewster play crucial roles in the show. The show is created by Kate Herron and written by Michael Waldron. The cinematography department is helmed by Autumn Durald. The show is slated to release on June 9.

IMAGE: STILL FROM LOKI

