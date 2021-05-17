Loki's Brand New Clip Introduces Owen Wilson's Character Mobius In The Upcoming Show

Marvel Studios releases a new promotional clip for the upcoming series Loki. Loki will follow the journey of Tom Hiddleston’s character in the MCU who was thought to be killed in Infinity War but Avengers: Endgame paved a new way for the character. The new clip introduces Owen Wilson’s character Mobius M. Mobius in the show.

Marvel Studios released a new clip of over a minute where we get to know more about Owen Wilson’s character Mobius M. Mobius. In the clip, we can see them talking in a life where the name of the floors is in alphabetical order. Loki is clearly taken to prison. After a funny banter, Loki goes on to ask Mobius how it is possible that three space lizards are in charge of the fate of so many living beings across the whole multiverse. Take a look at the clip below.

"Time passes differently in the TVA." ⏳ Check out this brand-new clip from Marvel Studios' #Loki, an Original Series streaming June 9 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EGT4TksSqk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 17, 2021

Loki will follow the story of Tom Hiddleston’s character in an alternate universe where he used the Tesseract to escape Avengers in 2012. Judging by the recent trailers and clip, Loki is clearly captured by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Owen Wilson’s character Mobius is a member of TVA which monitors and tries to prevent the action that may lead to changes in the past and future. Loki will be tasked with closing branching timelines that were created because he escaped the Avengers in 2012 as shown in Avengers: Endgame. The show will contain six episodes and is created by Michael Waldron and written by Jack Kirby.

As per the new clip, Mobius mentions that Loki just came from a place where the TVA could have killed him which points to the dark motives of the Time Keepers. Loki also uses certain references of ‘sacred timeline’ which also indicates protecting the original timeline of all MCU movies. In an interview with IMDB, Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige talked about the show Loki and said that the show is intriguingly different and can be placed in the genre of crime-thriller. He even added that the show will be a creative swing for Phase 4 of Marvel Studios. Loki will start streaming on Disney + from June 9, 2021.

Promo Image: Still from Loki

