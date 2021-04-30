'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse' Contestant Gaurav Gera Talks About His Journey In Comedy

Gaurav Gera has been a renowned actor in the industry for 20 years. The actor-comedian has become quite famous for his hilarious Instagram videos and multiple characters that keep the audience entertained. Soon, Gera will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse.

Recently, he got candid in an interview with Bollywood Hungama and explained how he was inspired to become a comedian and make his short Instagram videos, which manage to gain over 100,000 likes on a daily basis. He explained that he was always a shy kid while growing up and never joked as openly as he does today. He would be friendly with everyone but only crack jokes with a few close friends. He explained that he was otherwise a very shy child.

He told the interviewer that he would find himself 'super funny' and understood that he had a good sense of humour, then. He explained that he still feels shy and thus, does not do stand-up comedy. He uses the same approach today while making his Instagram Reels videos and only posts the content which he finds funny.

Speaking about his experience in LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, he said that the show was like "a theatre workshop" for him. He enjoyed the experience and explained how he had a good time making up jokes and crack up his counterparts. The fact that show had no script and was completely based on improvisation was also appreciated by The Shaukeens actor.

Gaurav Gera in LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse

About LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse

Amazon Prime Video's LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse gathers 10 talented and hilarious comedians who must compete to make each other laugh. The rules of the competition are simple: LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse contestants who end up laughing, giggling or even smiling are immediately disqualified. Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi act as the judges of the show. They have the power to use buzzers and decide if a contestant is eliminated.

LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse contestants include Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Aadar Malik, Cyrus Broacha, Sunil Grover, Mallika Dua, Ankita Shrivastava, Aakash Gupta, Suresh Menon and Aditi Mittal. The one who manages to maintain a straight face throughout the competition will win Rs 25 lakhs. The new show was released on April 30, 2021, and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.