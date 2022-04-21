'London Files' Twitter Review: Here's How Fans Are Reacting To Arjun Rampal-starrer Series

Actor Arjun Rampal has made a remarkable comeback to the OTT space with his latest released web series London Files currently streaming on Voot Select. The plot is set against the backdrop of protests and chaos in London city after Anti Immigration Bill was introduced in the UK parliament. Media tycoon and father, Purab Kohli, of the missing girl, named Medha Rana, is a supporter of the Anti Immigration Bill which doesn't go well with him and his family.

London Files Twitter Review

Ardent fans of the show were quick to watch the episode and leave their honest feedback on Twitter. From appreciating the cast's performance to hailing the plot, here is how the netizens have reacted to the Arjun Rampar starrer. Rampal received rave reviews for London Files right from the very first frame. As per the reviews, the web series is a fast-paced investigative thriller packed with edge-of-the-seat drama and mystery which makes it a binge-worthy show.

Netizens say, 'can't wait'

A netizen shared the intriguing trailer as he asked people to watch London Files. He tweeted, "Have you watched London files on voot!? This is the must watching (must-watch), don't miss this. I can't stop watching this. #LondonFilesOnVoot."

Terming it as a 'hot-button subject, a netizen took to his official Twitter handle and gave a quick review, "The six-episode ‘London Files’ sets up a brisk pace from the get-go. The rise of feeling against potential immigrants is a hot-button subject, and gives the series a sense of immediacy. #LondonFilesOnVoot."

Have you watch London files on voot!?

This is the must watching, don't miss this.

I can't stop watching this.#LondonFilesOnVoot

The six-episode 'London Files' sets up a brisk pace from the get-go. The rise of feeling against potential immigrants is a hot-button subject, and gives the series a sense of immediacy.#LondonFilesOnVoot

Another Twitter user wrote, "Oh man just reached episode 3 of files London and I can't to see what happened next. #LondonFilesOnVoot." A fan tweeted, "What else could be more amazing than watching London files. Wow it can't get better than this and this time also he will be doing that #LondonFilesOnVoot."

Oh man just reached episode 3 of files London and I can't to see what happened next.#LondonFilesOnVoot

what else could be more amazing than watching London files. Wow it can't get better than this and this time also he will be doing that#LondonFilesOnVoot

