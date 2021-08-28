'Looking Great': Abhishek Bachchan Is All Praise For Kunal Kapoor's Look In 'The Empire'

Kunal Kapoor starrer The Empire was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, August 27 and the fans have been drooling over the actor’s fierce look in the drama series. The star-studded series features Kunal, Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, and Sahher Bamba in key roles. Soon after the series premiered on the OTT platform, actor Abhishek Bachchan could not control his excitement of witnessing an amazing storyline.

Abhishek Bachchan praises Kunal Kapoor's look in The Empire

He took to his Instagram stories and shared a still from the series while focusing on the rough character played by Kunal Kapoor. While praising his looks, the actor wrote, “All the best Jijaji!! Looking great. #TheEmpire.” The Indian historical drama talks about the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire, beginning from Babur. It starts in Farghana when at a very young age, prince Babur is made the king and he begins his campaign for North India's conquest. The series is directed by the associate director of Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Mitakshara Kumar, and is based on the series Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford.

Apart from Drashti, Dino and Kunal, audiences will see Shabana Azmi as Esan Daulat, Aditya Seal as Humayun, Rahul Dev as Wazir Khan, and Sahher Bamba as Maham. Kunal who is seen playing the role of Babur in the series earlier spoke about his character in a press conference and said, “Two things that I found really interesting [about this part]. One was a character that was physically very strong but had moments of great emotional weakness. The other thing that I found very interesting was that this character eventually becomes the king. But he's racked with an incredible amount of self-doubt whether he deserved this or not."

The Rang De Basanti actor added, "So, for me, those were very interesting things to play in the character. The other thing that was very interesting for me was that the character spans 25 years. So, there's a younger Babur, and then there's a much older Babur. It was about making very subtle changes in the two, whether it was in the physicality, whether it was in the voice, but I think mostly it was [regarding] how the character felt about himself."

IMAGE: BACHCHAN/KUNALKKAPOOR/Instagram