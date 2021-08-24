'Lord Of The Rings' To Head To Hebrides Scotland After Its Growing Film & TV Production

Recently, in an interview with Variety, director Douglas Mackinnon recalled the moment when he realised that London was no longer the centre of his filmmaking universe when it came to UK film and high-end TV production. The director, whose native is Scotland, revealed that he might head off to London and look for work because he has never been there. Read on to know more.

Amazon's Lord of the Rings headed to Scotland?

According to a report by Variety, Amazon is investing heavily in Scottish production. Rumours suggest that the Amazon Prime series' Lord of the Ring will be shot in Scotland, once it leaves New Zealand. However, the official confirmation is yet to be made. Isabel Davis of Screen Scotland had denied commenting on the same.

Scotland is evidently living through an entertainment boom with several projects lined up at the Edinburgh International Film Festival that has two world premieres: documentary, Prince of Muck and The Road Dance. Screen Scotland's Isabel Davis stated that the country's entertainment industry accelerated in the past several years and now enables the constellation of facilities across the central belt of Scotland, the bit between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Lord of the Rings TV series, which is based on the original book by JRR Tolkien, will be premiering on Amazon Prime on September 2, 2022. While speaking about the upcoming series the Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke had said, "The journey begins September 2 with the premiere of our original The Lord of the Rings series on Prime Video. I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth. Our talented producers, cast, creative and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life."

The Amazon Prime Series is developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay. It will star Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

(IMAGE CREDITS: LORD OF THE RINGS' INSTAGRAM)