'Love Alarm 2' Cast Gives A Glimpse Of The Upcoming Season | Watch Here

With Love Alarm 2's release fast approaching, Netflix and the show's makers are bringing in more glimpses for the audience. Hwang Sun Oh and Kim Jo Jo's show is set to return with a fresh storyline, mature performances and a good amount of heart-fluttering romance. Earlier today, that is March 9, Netflix Korea released a viewable live radio interview with the Love Alarm 2 cast Kim So Hyun and Song Kang. The duo answered the fans' questions, said a few fan-favourite lines from season one, and even had a small ASMR session.

Love Alarm 2 cast

The South Korean romance web series Love Alarm's sequel will see the old cast reprising their roles, namely Kim So Hyun as Kim Jo Jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun Oh, and Jung Ga Ram as Lee Hye Young. The first season aired for eight episodes, but the second season will air for only six episodes. Love Alarm 2's release is set for March 12 on Netflix.

Love Alarm 2 takes place four years after the first season. It will continue the story of the people using an application to find love. The application gives the users a notification when someone within a 10-meter radius has romantic feelings for them. The app will see an introduction of new features that will provide a list of people whom "you will like" and those who "will like you".

A special featurette with glimpses of the new season and some behind-the-scenes interview with the Love Alarm 2 cast was released on March 8. The trio speaks about their characters and how they prepared for their roles for Love Alarm's sequel. Kim So Hyun commented on her character's confusion between Sun Oh and Hye Yeong. Song Kang revealed that his character will be different from the previous season.

The cast urged the fans to anticipate the upcoming season. Hwang Sun Oh and Lee Hye Jeong are good friends but also caught in a love triangle, so that dynamic between the friends will also be explored in the drama. The director Kim Jin Woo also spoke about the process for the development of season 2. He added that the audience will see a more mature romance in the drama.

Hwang Sun Oh's drama list

"But... Hwang Sun Oh is Song Kang's character name from the drama, and his role is not of an actor! Then how come there's a list of his drama?" Did these questions come to your mind? If yes, then your attention has been successfully caught by the writer.

Song Kang, who plays the role of Hwang Sun Oh in the drama is a popular actor in K-drama land. He was last seen in Netflix's horror series Sweet Home. Kang will be essaying the role of a ballet dancer in his next slice of life drama Navillera. He is also slated to appear opposite Park Min Young in an office-romance drama. The beloved Hwang Sun Oh's drama list looks promising for the viewers to anticipate the drama.