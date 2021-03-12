'Love Alarm' Star Song Kong Credits His Glass Skin Glow To THIS Product, Details Inside

Song Kang starrer popular South Korean web television series Love Alarm’s season 2 premieres today. Amidst this, Song Kang has revealed the secret behind the exceptional skin glow. As reported by Philstar, Kang has become the newest face of Deoproce. For the unversed, Deoproce is one of the leading Korean beauty brands available in the Philippines.

While making Song Kang its brand ambassador, the company also launched its latest product line which includes the Natural Green Caviar Line. According to the portal, the line consists of cleansing water, toner, facial cleanser, water cream moisturizer with skin-perfecting tint and Vitamin C ampoule. Now, the Love Alarm star has unveiled that he is in love with the facial cleanser and has reportedly credited his glow to the Caviar line. The report presented includes the brand statement which explains that green caviar is rich in Vitamin A and C along with Omega-3 fatty acids and amino, which helps in boosting collagen and consequently results in the reduction of fine lines.

The brand claims that green caviar aids the skin in retaining moisture and Song Kang has given his nod to it. Meanwhile, he returns as model Hwang Sun-oh in Jiyoung Park’s Love Alarm 2. The brand new season is all set to reveal all the best friends’ deeper connection. Apart from Song Kang, the show stars Kim So-hyun and Jung Ga-ram in the lead roles. The first season of the show was based on the famous Daum Webtoon penned by Chon Kye-young.

The previous season follows the life of a high school finding her own identity in a society that is greatly influenced by mobile applications. One of the apps has the capability to notify whether someone in the vicinity has romantic feelings for them. This new-age story of technology depicts a love story within the range of a 10-meter radius. Now, the second season of the show covers new development in the life of the high school girl.

(Disclaimer: The information provided on this website has been displayed from a published source. All facts, details are for information purposes only. Republic Media Network does not intend to promote any brand and does not guarantee the accuracy of all the information presented)