Love Death + Robots Season 2 Review: Fans Left Disappointed Because Of Less Episodes

Love Death + Robots is an adult animated TV series streaming on Netflix. The first season of the show released in 2019 and includes a cast of actors Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gary Cole, Chris Parnell, Omid Abtahi, John DiMaggio, Christine Adams amongst others. The series is a reboot of the 1981 animated science fiction film Heavy Metal. Love Death + Robots season 2 released on May 14, 2021, while the series is scheduled for the third season in 2022. Here's the review for Love Death + Robots on Netflix.

Love Death + Robots review

The first season of the show took the audience by surprise when it made them laugh, cry and think in equal measure. The show had a lot to offer in the first season right from inane premises in the episode When the Yogurt Took Over to the apocalyptic feature in The Secret War. Moreover, episodes like Sonnie’s Edge and Three Robots gave the audience high hopes for season 2.

However, Love Death + Robots season 2 has left fans disappointed because it had only 8 episodes, which was less than half of the original series. The first season of the show had varied styles and story while the second season is said to be the opposite. One of the main reasons people are disappointed by the series is because it is shorter than the previous one. Several fans of Love, Death + Robots took Twitter to share their experiences about season 2.

Season 2 of Love, Death + Robots is a downgrade for me. Why is it just 8 episodes????? Kinda disappointing. I wanted more. The stories are good but not as great as those of the first season. But I loved the various animation styles used. Life Hutch is my favorite episode. ❤💀🤖 — Shem. (@shemjay93) May 14, 2021

I wasn't really feeling season 2 of Love Death and Robots. And I'm mad that I was hyped for it. pic.twitter.com/2fpywg2nrX — Hancock's my superhero (@mybaewillsmith) May 15, 2021

Love, Death + Robots, season 2 was a wild ride. The cgi is next level and each episode has a unique style. Just superb! Story-wise maybe not as solid as season 1, but i'm def not disappointed. But why only 8 episodes? I want more!!! pic.twitter.com/GVmSaix1Xi — Tommi Rahko (@trahko3D) May 15, 2021

IMAGE: STILL FROM LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS SEASON 2

