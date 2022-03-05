'Love Is Blind' 2: Kyle-Shaina To Nick-Danielle, Know Which Couples Are Together/separated

Love is Blind season 2 recently came to an end and followers of the hit reality show are excited to know if the couples they were rooting for left with a ring on their fingers. The hit Netflix show saw the couples fall in love and get engaged before they set out on glamourous vacations and came closer together. However, how many of them really proved that love is blind?

Love is Blind season 2 couples

Kyle-Shaina

Although the duo got close to each other and became the third contestants to leave the pod together, they had a rough split in episode 6. Although they are not together, Kyle recently shared a post on social media and mentioned that the days he spent on the show were some of the 'most exciting days' of his life regardless of the outcome.

Jarrette-Iyanna

Although the couple hit a few rough patches in their relationship, they finally said 'I do' at the altar and are married to each other. Jarrette recently took to social media and shared a sweet note about his now-wife as he wrote, "This is gonna be one hell of a ride, but I wouldn’t want to ride this with anyone but you! I vow to always love you, cherish you, grow with you (even when it’s uncomfortable), prioritize you, ensure your happiness."

Shayne-Natalie

As time passed on the show, the couple became the strongest on Love is Blind. However, all it took was one massive fight for them to begin questioning their feelings for one another and although Shayne wanted Natalie to be his wife, she said no, leaving viewers in shock. Ahead of the recent finale, Shayne took to social media and wrote, " I want to make sure everyone knows that Natalie is an incredible woman with a huge heart. I wouldn’t trade my time on this wild ride for anything."

Salvador -Mallory

Salvador turning Mallory down on the final wedding day was something that took viewers by storm. He stated that he needed some more time to commit to a marriage. However, the duo has gone their separate ways off-camera.

Nick-Danielle

Nick and Danielle were a much-loved couple on the show and fans began rooting for them ever since they became the first couple to get engaged in episode one. They also tied the knot and continue to be happy with their life together as they share glimpses on social media. Danielle recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of her life with her husband and wrote, "So excited to finally be able to share MY HUSBAND with the world!! Very excited to show our true relationship and love story. Our similarities allow us to have so much fun, and our differences help us continuously grow as individuals and a couple."

Shake-Deepti

Abhishek also called Shake and Deepti were not each other's types on the show but grew close regardless of their differences. However, fans were shocked when Deepti said no at the altar and decided to choose herself as she wished to be with someone who knew she was the one for them.

Image: Instagram/@dnellruhl, @kyleabrams10