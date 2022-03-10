'Love Is Blind': Shake Apologises To Ex-fiancée Deepti; 'I’m Ready To Take Accountability'

Love Is Blind Season 2 recently came to an end and Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee began to receive a lot of flack for his actions and attitude towards his ex-fiance Deepti. He often mentioned he was not attracted to her and Deepti finally rejected him and did not marry him in the season finale. Shake has now taken to his social media account to take accountability and apologise for his actions towards Deepti on the Netflix show.

Love Is Blind contestant Shake apologises to Deepti

Shake Chatterjee headed to his Instagram account and posted a short video in which he speaks about how much he cherished the bond he shared with Deepti on the show and mentioned that she was his 'best friend' while they were on the hit Netflix series. However, he also apologised for the things he said on the show that should have been left unsaid or 'said differently'. He mentioned he was 'ready to take accountability' for his actions and behaviours towards his ex-fiance. He mentioned he had apologised to per privately, but also felt the need to do so on social media for the sake of their near and dear ones who were also impacted by his actions. He wrote, "I’m sorry, @lifewithdeeps . I’m ready to take accountability for my actions and be better. While I’ve reached out privately, I think it’s also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well." He said in the video-

"I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt. I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said, things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently, things that never should have been on national television. During the time that we were filming, you were my best friend. Even though I knew our relationship wasn't gonna end in marriage, I didn't want what we had to end. I loved every second of it, and I'm so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words."

Taking to his Instagram story he also warned his followers not to go a reality show unless they were prepared to be a 'punching bag for the cast'. He wrote, "Don't go on reality TV unless you are willing to become a punching bag for the cast (and even the hosts) once the show comes out. Not playing victim here. Just facts."

Although Deepti has refrained from making a statement about the show and her relationship, her brother penned down an elaborate note in support of her. In the post, he called out Shake for his 'awful and cringe-worthy comments' about Deepti and asked him to stay away from his sister.

