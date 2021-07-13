Love Is In The Air: Binge-watch The 5 Most Romantic Movies And Shows On Netflix

The genre of romance will never go out of style. Netflix has some of the best romantic movies and shows, ranging from heartfelt love stories to heartwarming romantic comedies. Audiences have flocked to these stories in droves; in fact, romantic story viewing in India grew by nearly 250% in 2020 compared to 2019. As we approach the second half of the year, here are some of Netflix's most popular and anticipated rom-com to help you get your rom-com fix.

Mismatched

He is on the lookout for his happily ever after. She aspires to be a tech whiz. Over the course of three months, this mismatched couple must navigate an eccentric group of pals, cruel bullies, a pompous professor, and each other while building a brilliant app. Mismatched was one of Netflix's most popular romance series in 2020, and to add to the excitement, Netflix released part II of the series earlier this year. So keep an eye out for the sequel and relive Dimple and Rishi's love story!

Never Have I Ever

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian American teenager, continues to contend with the demands of high school and family strife while also managing new romantic relationships. Netflix is scheduled to release season 2 of this romantic and exciting roller coaster on July 15th, after part 1 of the series won a million hearts in India and around the world.

Feels Like Ishq

Feels Like Ishq, Netflix's much-anticipated new series, is already winning hearts! People are excited for the stories that follow six couples from various walks of life as they embark on their beautiful love adventures. While no one forgets the butterflies, smiles, and feelings of love they experienced when they first fell in love, 'Feels Like Ishq' reminds us of those feelings and makes us smile from within. So mark your calendars for July 23rd, when Netflix's next romance series will try to steal your heart all over again.

The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth series, another popular favourite, follows teenaged Elle's first kiss, which leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school. Joey King, Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney feature in The Kissing Booth, which puts her relationship with her best friend in jeopardy. Another Netflix original, The Kissing Booth, was adored by its audience, and the sequel, The Kissing Booth 2, was equally adored and appreciated by people all over the world when it was released last year. Not to mention, The Kissing Booth 3 will be released on August 11th, so be ready to be wooed all over again.

To All the Boys

High school romances will always be popular, but this series of films is sure to make your heart beat faster. In this cute franchise, follow the adventures of Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky as they steal hearts. Lara Jean's calm high school existence is thrown upside down when her secret love letters are accidentally addressed to each of her five crushes. Jenny Han's film version of the famous YA novel includes actress Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, and the film series is a hit. With two sequels: To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All The Boys: Always and Forever, To All the Boys is much more than just a high school romance.

Picture Credit: @THRSTREAMFIENDS/@The_Loveless/Twitter

