'Love Island South Africa' Accused Of Failing To Represent Diversity Of Rainbow Nation

The reality TV series, Love Island, which began in the UK before spin-offs have launched in South Africa now. The show sees a group of men and women living in a villa isolated from the outside world. The South African version of the Love Island has been accused of failing to represent the diversity of the “rainbow nation” by selecting too few black contestants.

Love Island's contestants

According to a report in the BBC, it was revealed that just two contestants are black, and two are coloured - the official term for mixed-race people in the country. The other six housemates are white. The programme was launched on Sunday night and was immediately criticised by local viewers on social media. Viewers pointed out to publicity photographs released by the producers of Love Island South Africa. The photographs appeared to show only white contestants. Others complained that only one of the 10 contestants were a black woman. The presenter was also white, they pointed out.

Though Love Island's winners last year were a black couple who won the US edition, many viewers in South Africa are disappointed with the show this year. Viewers took to Twitter and expressed their opinion. One sarcastic comment read, "Wow so much diversity. This is a true representation of what I thought SA looks like.” One reaction was, “There aren't any Indian people on LoveIslandSA, the one time we're thankful for not being represented.” Another user said, “White people with White people, Coloureds with Coloureds, Black people with Black people. YAY RAINBOW NATION!”

Some called for formal objections to be made to the broadcasting complaints commission. Of South Africa’s 58 million inhabitants, 80% are described as black African in census statistics and only 7.9% as white. A major lottery that sponsored Love Island South Africa said on Tuesday that it was cancelling its support. The company said, “LottoStar has decided to respectfully withdraw its sponsorship of Love Island SA. We wish the show and its contestants every success.”

Speaking of this, Love Island SA's distributor said, “We pride ourselves in reflecting diversity and inclusion for all our shows, including Love Island. Viewers can be assured that this will become more apparent in future episodes of Love Island SA. We hope viewers will keep watching to enjoy the new stars of the show who will be arriving over the next few days."

