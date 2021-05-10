Love 'Saturday Night Live'? Here Are Some Shows Like It That May Pique Your Interest

When one thinks of sketch comedies, one of the few shows that comes to mind is Saturday Night Live, popularly known as SNL. With relevant content that is always hilarious, the show has been on air for the longest of time and has still not lost its spark. The Saturday Night Live host has often added to the craze that surrounds the show. But it will not be justified to say that Saturday Night Live is the only good sketch comedy around. Sketch comedies have been around since the ’50s and people have had been bonding over them ever since. Here are some shows like Saturday Night Live that have some really good content.

Shows like Saturday Night Live

Mad TV (1995-2009, One-Season Revival In 2016)

Mad TV was so successful and produced so many memorable characters that it was resurrected for a special one-season revival in 2016, almost 20 years after it first aired. Artie Lange, Alex Borstein, Bobby Lee, Ike Barinholtz, Jordan Peele, and Keegan-Michael Key were some of the eclectic and delightful cast members of the show. The show was ridiculously non-politically correct but still significant. Ms Swann, Bunifa Latifah Halifah Sharifah Jackson, Lorraine Swanson, and Stewart Larkin were among the show's most famous characters, and they are still remembered today.

In Living Color (1990-1994)

In Living Color introduced the audience to Jennifer Lopez, who served as a Fly Girl performer on the show, as well as Jim Carrey and Damon Wayans' comic talents. The series was created by Keenan Ivory Wayans, the oldest Wayans brother, and featured an almost completely black cast. Jamie Foxx and David Alan Grier were among the top performers, and the show produced such classic characters as Homey the Clown and Men on Film that it are still important and funny today.

Key & Peele (2012-2015)

Several years after Mad TV concluded, two of the show's wittiest cast members teamed up to start their own show, which was a big success. They concentrated on racial satire, prejudices, and other pop culture subjects, using their trademark comedy styles to tackle it. Though Key & Peele is no longer on the air, the duo still has a YouTube channel with over 2.5 million followers.

Inside Amy Schumer (2013-2016)

Schumer debuted this program at the pinnacle of her fame, and it was a huge success. Every episode is broken down into various parts, including stand-up comedy, diverse sketches, extracts, and street interviews. Every episode features Schumer, as well as a long list of guest stars, including Patricia Arquette, Zach Braff, Steve Buscemi, Jerry Seinfeld, and Tina Fey.

Baroness Von Sketch Show (2016-2021)

Canada is a comedy haven, and this is just another prominent sketch comedy show from the nation that airs in the United States. It's also the only show on the list with an entirely female cast. The show's four female creators, who also act as executive producers, operate as an ensemble cast and concentrate on sketch comedy content about social trends as well as office politics.

