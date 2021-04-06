Loved Catherine O'Hara In 'Schitt's Creek'? List Of Her Other Works To Check Out

Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara, before bringing the iconic character of Moira Rose to life, has been a part of several other films and shows that have been deemed as memorable by millions of her admirers over the years. Catherine O'Hara has been a part of some of the most critically acclaimed presentations such as Beetlejuice, Home Alone 2 and the Lemony Snicket version of A Series of Unfortunate Events. If you're someone who has enjoyed Catherine O'Hara's work as the yesteryear actor Moira Rose in the hit situational comedy series, the following list of Catherine O'Hara's movies and shows might be of interest to you. Read on to see more.

Catherine O'Hara's movies and TV shows:

1) Beetlejuice

Tim Burton's first film with O'Hara is considered to be a cult classic to this day. This film sees O'Hara play the character of Delia Deetz, the eccentric matriarch of the Deetz family and the human embodiment of self-centeredness and selfishness in the film. The feature, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

2) 30 Rock

This star-studded ensemble that features the likes of Bryan Cranston, Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, amongst others, stars O'Hara as Pauline, the quirky and concerned mother of Kenneth, (Jack McBrayer), an individual with a series of unusual conditions. Her character has been described as "cooky" and "heartwarming" during the time when the show was in production and aired. The show, which has a rating of 8.2 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, depending upon one's location.

3) The Home Alone film series

The first two films of the five-movies long film series feature O'Hara as Kate McCallister, the mother of the film's central protagonist, Macauly Culkin's Kevin. Several viewers and reviews have opined that although O'Hara's performance is imbued with her unique brand of comedy, Kate's character has been portrayed in such a way that it has gone on to become the heart of the films that have seen O'Hara as the character. The films can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

4) Killers

The Ashton Kutcher and Katherine Heigl-starrer see the Canadian comedy legend as Mrs Kornfeltd. Several watchers of the film have pointed out that O'Hara is the primary source of hilarity that ensues during conversations between the members of the Kornfeld family. The action-comedy presentation, which has a rating of 5.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well as Lionsgate Play.

5) Second City Television

Second City Television was the Canadian equivalent of Saturday Night Live. The show, in addition to Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara, featured the likes of her frequent collaborator, Eugene Levy (co-creator of Schitt's Creek) and the late Fred Willard (Known around the world for his part in Modern Family), amongst others. Comedy specials and skits that were a part of the show, which has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb, can either be streamed on Netflix or watched on YouTube.

6) Waiting for Guffman

Waiting for Guffman sees O'Hara teaming up one more time with Eugene Levy and Fred Willard in order to tell a story of an aspiring director and a handful of marginally talented amateur cast members trying to put together a play. The film, which has been shot in the form of a mockumentary, sees O'Hara play Sheila Albertson, a character that is quite similar to Moira Rose. The film, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee or Amazon Prime Video.

7) The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton and O'Hara's second film together saw the latter test her skills as a voice-over artist. In the animated feature, she was seen voicing the parts of Shock and Sally, the first one of which has been described as "creepy", "effective" and "delightful yet chilling", while the latter is more like one of the main lead's love interest. The film, which has a rating of 8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube.

8) Best In Show

One of the most well-known films that stars Catherine O'Hara sees her play the part of Cookie Fleck, a dog show veteran who brings along a crew of filmmakers in order to shoot a behind-the-scenes documentary while a dog show ensues. This film earned O'Hara her Best Female Performance in a Feature award that was bestowed upon her by the Canadian Comedy Awards community. The film, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, can either be streamed on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube, depending upon one's geographical location.

9) Away We Go

The film is frontlined by A Quiet Place star John Krasinski and yet another well-known figure in the western comedy industry, Maya Rudolph. The film sees O'Hara playing the part of the mother to Krasinski's character, who has been credited for being the source of conflict and entertainment in the film. The film, which has a rating of 7.0 on IMDb, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube for a fee.

10) A Mighty Wind

O'Hara's third film with Christopher Guest not only features Catherine O'Hara the actor, but it also sees Catherine O'Hara the singer show her skills as a musician as well. Her performance as Mickey Crabbe has been described as "heartwarming" "delightful" and "full of creative flair", amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 7.2 on IMDb and is available on various streaming services.