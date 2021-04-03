Loved 'Dragon Ball Super'? Then Check Out These Other Anime Shows To Binge Next

Dragon Ball Super is a popular fantasy adventure action manga series. It chronicles the life of Goku during the ten-year time skip after the defeat of Majin Buu. The overall plot outline was penned by franchise creator Akira Toriyama. The show has received appreciation from the fans. Know other series like it.

Anime Shows like Dragon Ball Super you can watch

Akame ga Kill!

A young village boy, Tatsumi travels to The Capital to make a name for himself and meets a deadly group of Assassins known as Night Raid. They recruit him to help them fight against the corrupt Empire. Akame ga Kill has more violence than Dragon Ball Super. But there are speedy character and supernatural elements involved in both. The dark fantasy series is written by Takahiro. The anima television show has 24 episodes.

Assassination Classroom

The story has a powerful creature claiming that he could destroy Earth within a year. However, he offers mankind a chance against him as he teaches some students about how to kill him. Just like Dragon Ball Super’s antagonist Beerus, the villain in this anime series thinks of himself as too powerful. It has more than 40 episodes.

Fate / Zero

The anime series consists of 25 episodes telling the story of the Fourth Holy Grail War, a secret magical tournament held in Fuyuki City, Japan. There are many one-on-one fight sequences that would be loved by Dragon Ball Super fans. It is a part of a longer Fate/stay night series, which gives viewers another show to binge on.

Magi: Labyrinth of Magic & Kingdom of Magic

The main character from Magi: Labyrinth of Magic & Kingdom of Magic has striking similarities with Goku as a kid. The fantasy adventure show has three characters going their separate ways after spending time with each other to develop their own strengths. They try to make new friends and prepare for the big battle.

My Hero Academia

One of the best anime shows to come out in recent time is My Hero Academia. It shows a boy who admires superheroes and is keen to enroll in a prestigious hero academy to learn what it really means to be a hero. Dragon Ball Super fans would love to follow the main lead Deku as he gets stronger in his journey.

Promo Image Source: dragonballsuper Twitter