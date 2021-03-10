Loved Meghan Markle's Tell-all Interview? Check Show/movies About The British Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent interview with Television celebrity Oprah Winfrey has touched on topics from race to mental health, their exit from the Royal household, and more. Aired on CBS, the two-hour interview is the biggest royal tell-all since Princess Diana detailed her crumbling marriage to Harry’s father Prince Charles in a BBC interview in 1995. If you loved Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, here's a list of movies and shows you can watch to delve more into the lives of the British Royal family.

6 Movies/Shows based on lives of the British Royal Family

The Crown

The Crown is a hugely successful Netflix series created and written by Peter Morgan that launched in 2016. One of the most expensive Tv production ever made, The Crown plot starts with the reign of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom after her wedding in 1947 to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The first two seasons starred Claire Foy as Elizabeth and Matt Smith as Prince Philip, covering the years from 1947 to 1964. In the later seasons, Gillian Anderson has played the role of Margarette Thatcher and Emma Corrin featured as Diana, Princess of Whales.

The Queen

The Queen is a Peter Morgan creation prior to The Crown and is about the inner workings of the British royal family. The movie follows Queen Elizabeth as she navigates the aftermath of Princess Diana's death. Helen Mirren won the 2006 Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the monarch.

Elizabeth I

Elizabeth I is a two-part mini-series that starred Helen Mirren as Elizabeth I of England and aired on HBO in 2005. Elizabeth I begins in 1579 and focuses on the final quarter-century of the queen's nearly 45- year reign. It also includes later years of her relationship with the Earl of Leicester and her subsequent relationship with the Earl of Essex. The cast includes Jeremy Irons as the Earl of Leicester, Toby Jones as Robert Cecil, Hugh Dancy as the Earl of Essex, Ewen Bremner as King James VI, and Ian McDiarmid as Lord Burghley.

Victoria

Victoria is British ITV's drama series launched in 2016 running till present and it boasts of Doctor Who fame Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria. The series begins with Victoria’s accession to the throne at the age of 18 and her friendship with Lord Melbourne played by Rufus Sewell. The series later follows Victoria’s marriage with Prince Albert and how she balances her responsibilities as both -a parent and a Queen.

Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute

Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute is a documentary created by the BBC to honor Queen Elizabeth for her 90th birthday. Possibly one of the most personal films about the Royal family, the documentary is narrated by Prince Charles and it features footage from the family's private collection. It also features additional commentary from Prince Harry, Prince William, and Princess Anne.

Diana: In Her Own Words

Diana: In Her Own Words is a television documentary produced by Kaboom Film and Television of the United Kingdom that aired in 2017. In this documentary, the late Diana, Princess of Wales narrates her life and the events that surrounded her. The film includes footage of Diana discussing aspects of her personal life, including her marriage to Prince Charles which was recorded during conversations she had with a voice coach in 1992 and 1993.

