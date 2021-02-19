Loved 'Namaste Wahala'? Here Are Other Interracial Love Stories To Watch

Namaste Wahala is a Nigerian cross-cultural romantic comedy film. The film is produced, written and directed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. Namaste Wahala cast includes Ini Dima-Okojie and Ruslaan Mumtaz in the lead roles. It was the first major collaboration between Bollywood and Nollywood.

Namaste Wahala plot revolves around a romantic relationship between an Indian boy and a Nigerian girl. They come from completely different backgrounds with cultural differences. The film was globally streamed via Netflix on February 14, 2021. It received mixed reviews and the IMDb rating of the film is 4.9 out of 10. If you loved Namaste Wahala, here’s a curated list of other interracial romantic movies.

Movies like Namaste Wahala

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner is a comedy-drama film produced and directed by Stanley Kramer. The film stars Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier, and Katharine Hepburn in the lead. The film depicts an interracial marriage. The story revolves around a young woman with liberal values who introduces her parents to her African-American fiancé. The film's IMDb rating is 7.8 out of 10.

Loving

Loving is an American biographical romantic drama film directed by Jeff Nichols. The film stars Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton. The story is about an interracial couple, who spent nine years fighting their civil rights case reaffirmed their right to marry. IMDb rates the film 7.0 out of 10.

Mississippi Masala

Mississippi Masala is a romantic drama film directed by Mira Nair. The film stars Denzel Washington, Sarita Choudhury, and Roshan Seth. The story is about an interracial romance between African American and Indian American in the United States. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.6 out of 10.

The Lovebirds

The Lovebirds is an American rom-com film directed by Michael Showalter. The film stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani among others. The film follows the story of a couple - South Asian man & African American woman who experience a defining moment in their relationship and are unintentionally involved in a murder mystery. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.1 out of 10.

Something new

Something New is directed by Sanaa Hamri. The film stars Sanaa Lathan and Simon Baker in the lead. The story focuses on interracial relationships and traditional African American family values and social customs. A girl finds love in the most unexpected place when she agrees to go on a blind date with a boy. IMDb rates the film 6.7 out of 10.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a teen romantic comedy film directed by Susan Johnson. The film stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart and more. The story is about an Asian American teenage girl and a white teenage boy who begin dating. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.1 out of 10.

Love, Simon

Love, Simon is directed by Greg Berlanti. The film casts Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, and Jennifer Garner. The story is about a white teenage boy whose anonymous online pal is an African-American Jewish teenage boy. IMDb rates the film 7.6 out of 10.

Everything, Everything

Everything, Everything is a romantic drama film directed by Stella Meghiea. The film stars Amandla Stenberg and Nick Robinson in the lead. The story is about a black girl who falls in love with a white boy. IMDb rates the film 6.4 out of 10.

A United Kingdom

A United Kingdom is a biographical romantic drama film directed by Amma Asante. The film stars David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Terry Pheto and more. The story revolves around a British woman who marries a black African man. The film's IMDb rating is 6.9 out of 10.

My Last Day Without You

My Last Day Without You is directed by Stephen Schaefer. The film stars Nicole Beharie and Ken Duken. The story is about a German businessman, who goes on a business trip to New York and falls in love with an African-American secretary and aspiring singer. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.7 out of 10.

