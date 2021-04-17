Loved Netflix's Castlevania? Here Are Similar Shows That You Can Enjoy

The OTT platform Netflix is home to several animated series since the change of times demand so. Shows like Netflix's Castlevania has a great viewership. Castlevania season 3 is also up on Netflix while its fourth season is set to come in May 2021. Here are more shows like Netflix's Castlevania that you would like to watch.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

This Japanese anime is adapted from the manga of the same name. The anime revolves around two brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric who were abandoned by their father and lived with their mother. Their lives take a turn when they lose their mother to a chronic illness as they try to resurrect their mother using the science of alchemy.

One Punch Man

The Japanese anime series is an adaptation of a webcomic created by One while its manga was illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The series first aired on October 5, 2015, and is now available on Netflix. Its story revolves around a strong superhero Saitama who defeats evil with a single punch.

Inuyasha

The Japanese anime Inuyasha is adapted from the manga series of the same name illustrated and written by Rumiko Takahashi. The series is the story of a modern high-school girl named Kagome. Kagome is transported back in time where she discovers she must save Shikon Jewel from thieves.

Voltron: Legendary Defender

The action-fiction animated series first aired on June 10, 2016. The series has 8 seasons which are available on Netflix. It involves a group of teenagers who become pilots for robotic lions after their transportation from Earth. They fight in an intergalactic war.

The Dragon Prince

The Canadian-American animated series is created by Aaron Ehasz. The series is the story of the magical land of Xadia. Xadia has six sources of magic, but the humans created the seventh type of magic called dark magic.

Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden is an anime mini-series written by Reiko Yoshida. The series aired in 2018 and has the lead character, an emotionally detached soldier, Violet. She becomes a ghostwriter after leaving the army.

She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power

The American animated series She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power first aired on November 13, 2018. In this series, an orphan girl is transformed into a warrior She-Ra, who fights against evil. It has five seasons all available on Netflix.

Gurren Lagann

Gurren Lagann is an anime mini-series that premiered on April 1, 2007. The series is set in future in which humans have to escape earthquakes by burrowing deeper into the Earth. The lead characters of the show are Simon and Kamina.

Trollhunters

Trollhunters, also known as Trail Of Arcadia, is an American animated series. In the series, a group of teens find a mysterious amulet. With their unlikely destiny, they are set to save two worlds.

Blood Of Zeus

The animated series Blood Of Zeus premiered in 2020. The series revolves around Zeus' son who is tasked to save heaven and earth. The series has only one season which is available on Netflix.

