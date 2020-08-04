Loved 'Raat Akeli Hai'? Here're 5 More Murder Mysteries To Binge Watch

Raat Akeli Hai recently premiered on Netflix. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer is a whodunnit treat for the movie buffs. The film experiences the story of a cop who investigates the murder of a politician. The suspects in the case include the victim’s family members. If you loved Raat Akeli Hai's murder mystery drama, then check out the following whodunnit movies you can binge-watch.

Zodiac

Zodiac is a mystery thriller flick based on the 1986 non-fiction book of the same name by Robert Graysmith. Directed by David Fincher, Zodiac cast ensemble includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo in lead and Robert Downey Jr., with Anthony Edwards, Brian Cox, Chloë Sevigny and many others in supporting roles. It follows the story of a manhunt for a serial killer, Zodiac Killer who threatens the San Francisco Bay Area during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He taunts the police with letters, bloodstained clothing, and ciphers mailed to newspapers.

Knives Out

Knives Out was nominated at the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs. This film tells the story of a family gathering gone wrong after the elder’s sudden death. Knives Out is helmed by Rian Johnson. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis. The film's box office collection grossed $309.2 million worldwide.

Murder on the Orient Express

Murder on the Orient Express is a 2017 release based on the 1934 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. This film features Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp and Judy Dench in pivotal roles. Murder on the Orient Express' storyline is based on a world-renowned detective, Poirot who seeks to solve a murder on the famous trans-European train in the 1930s.

Murder Mystery

Murder Mystery stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. In this film, the pair plays a married couple who go on a cruise with strangers and find themselves involved in the murder investigation of a billionaire on his yacht. Released in 2019, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. The film is directed by Kyle Newacheck.

Talvar

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Talvar is one of the best murder mystery movies on Netflix. The film follows a mysterious murder of 13-year-old Aarushi Talwar and 45-year old Hemraj Banjade, employed as domestic help by Aarushi’s family. The film stars Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi. Here, Irrfan Khan plays the cop.

