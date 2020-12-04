Loved 'The Call'? Here's A List Of Korean Thriller Movies That Will Blow Your Mind!

The Call 2020 Korean movie surely grabbed a lot of attention on social media as people were seen discussing what the ending of this South Korean thriller movie actually meant? Many people were seen to be perplexed about what the movie's ending actually meant. The Call was released on November 27 at 1:30 pm according to Indian time.

The thriller movie is written and directed by Lee Chung-Hyun. The Call's cast included actors like Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El, Park Ho San, Oh Jung Se, Lee Dong Hwi, Uhm Chae Young. Read on to know suggestions for movies like The Call and check out the list of Best Korean movies to watch this December.

Films like The Call 2020

Lucid Dream

The Call was based on the backdrop of some kind of alternate universe, fans would consider movies like Inception to be on their watch list. However, Lucid Dream is a South Korean movie released in 2017 which features on thriller genre with a backdrop of going back in time and changing the future sort of theory. It showcases the life of investigative journalist Dae-ho who is in a mission to rescue his kidnapped son.

Psychokinesis

This superhero film titled Psychokinesis revolves around the story of a banker who receives telekinetic powers. He then decides to help his daughter and save their neighbourhood against mafia's influence. The thrilling pace of the movie is what will click with the likes of people who loved The Call. The film also has a personal angle wherein The Call, the daughter tries to save her father, while in Psychokinesis, the father goes to extremes to help his daughter.

Forgotten

Forgotten is a mystery thriller movie that released in 2017. Forgotten also plays with the memory elements of the protagonist just like The Call. The film shows the story of Jin Seok who witnesses his brother's abduction however he has no memory of the whole kidnapping. He later gets kidnapped himself and is thrown into a murder plot as he doesn't have any recollection of what happened that night.

A Tale Of Two Sisters

A Tale Of Two Sisters is a 2003 released movie. Like The Call, the film showcases all elements of what a thriller film should have. The story is about a girl, who after getting treated in a mental institution, returns home, however disturbing things happen at her home. The film was considered as one of the highest-grossing Korean films of that year as well.

I Saw The Devil

I Saw The Devil is perfect for those who simply can't avoid the fast-paced thriller story screenplay as The Call had. In the film, I Saw The Devil, an intelligence agent sets for revenge after his fiance is murdered by a serial killer, just like the serial killer element in The Call. Check out the trailer of I Saw The Devil.

Memories of Murder

Memories of Murder plays on the element of serial killing just like the 2020 movie The Call. This movie tells the story about two detectives who try to crack the case of serial killing and murders that were happening in the South Korean region. The film is said to be based on a true story of an actual serial murder in Korea.

Mother

Mother is 2009 released South Korean movie. The film is directed by the popular director Bong Joon-ho. The story is about a mother who tries to find the truth of a murder case, in which his intellectually disabled son is accused. The film provides a fast-paced screenplay and is a perfect thriller movie that could be watched at any time.

