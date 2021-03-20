Loved 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'? Check Out 10 Other Similar Shows You Can Binge

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Episode 2 will be made available by the makers of the same on March 26th. The debut episode of the series, namely New World Order, gave a sense of the various genres that Marvel will be seen trying their hands and themes that the makers of the same, and their director, Kari Skogland, in particular, will be seen exploring. If you're someone who is already warming up to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, the list of television shows and movies like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier that follow this paragraph might be of interest to you. Read on to see the complete list of the television shows and films that you can see ahead of the release of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 2.

1) Bad Boys For Life

The third instalment of the film franchise spearheaded by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, much like the aforementioned series in part, explores the buddy cop genre. In addition to the same, several jokes and gags that are a part of Bad Boys For Life and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier are delivered in the same manner and spirit. The film, which has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) The Tick

The Amazon Prime Video original series based on the comic book series of the same name, much like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, belongs to the super-hero genre and explores complex relationships. The show stars English actor Peter Serafinowicz as The Tick and Griffin Newman as Arthur Everest, amongst other actors who bring characters from The Tick's universe to life. The show, which has been hailed critically by many and has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

3) The Boys

The Boys, which is also an Amazon Prime Video Original series, explores the economic and emotional value attached to superheroes and the measures that powerful organizations tend to take in order to protect and harvest their personal interests. The final moments of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, which saw the introduction of a new Captain America, hinted at the fact that the show can possibly explore the same. The series, which has a rating of 8.7 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4) WandaVision

WandaVision, the largely popular show which flagged off Phase 4 for the MCU, is quite similar to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier in ways other than what would be considered to be obvious. The two shows, in their own way, deal with grief and loss and explore the potential outcome of the conflicts that can arise between the system and those who try to defy it. The show, which is the highest-rated MCU outing after Avengers: Endgame, is also available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

5) Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

The first-ever MCU spinoff television show that told the story of S.H.I.E.L.D's newest superhuman recruits after bringing a team of the Earth's mightiest heroes together, is similar to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier on various counts. The show, in addition to being about superheroes and their human-side, occasionally goes down the route of an espionage thriller and explores the love-and-hate relationships between its characters, much like The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. All the seasons of the series, which met its conclusion during the year that went by, has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

6) Outside The Wire

Outside The Wire is a Netflix Original film that stars the Falcon from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Pilou Asbæk, and Emily Beecham, amongst others. The film and the aforementioned series, apart from having the same actor play one of its leading characters, has a law enforcement element, includes a meta-human angle, and is also an espionage thriller, in a sense of the term. The Mikael Håfström directorial has a rating of 5.4 on IMDb and is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) Point Blank

Another Anthony Mackie-starrer film, namely Point Black, bears a handful of similarities apart from the fact that one of its leading men is also playing one of the titular characters of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. At the heart of the series and the film, both of the presentations are about a handful of underdogs going against a pre-eminent establishment, one which may be categorized as "Too Big To Fail" by many. The film, which has a rating of 5.7 on IMDb, much like Outside The Wire, is available for streaming on Netflix.

8) Marvel's The Defenders

The lesser-known now-cancelled Netflix Original Marvel Series may have several parallels to The Avengers due to its very nature, but it is very much similar to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier as well in other aspects. Both of them explore love-and-hate relationships and are about being able to work as a team in spite of personal differences. The show, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, can be streamed on Netflix.

9) Medici: Masters of Florence

One may wonder as to what makes a story that is set in 18th Century Europe similar to a modern-day superhero saga which is reportedly going to be made up of a multitude of high-octane espionage mission sequences. The parallel that one can draw between Medici: Masters of Florence and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier is that both of them explore the effects of politics and the impact of government decisions upon the common folk, in addition to what a handful of people are willing to do about the adverse effects of the same. The show, which has a rating of 7.9 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

10) Mission: Impossible - Fallout

The Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill-starrer is very much similar to The Falcon And The Winter Soldier as both of them are about a large-scale espionage mission and comprise of action sequences that challenge the rule of Aerodynamics. The sixth film in the series sees Cruise step into the shoes of Ethan Hunt one more time and introduces several other actors to the franchise, such as the likes of Cavill, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Basset, amongst others. The film, which has a rating of 7.7 on IMDb, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or the recently released Paramount+, depending on one's geographical location.