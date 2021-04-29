'Luca' Release Date Revealed, Here's When You Can Watch The Much-awaited Animated Film

Luca is among the highly anticipated animated movies and has fans who have been waiting for the release of this film. The trailer was shared, and it has already gained a lot of attention. Although the Luca trailer teased a number of interesting aspects of the film, the depiction of the titular character, Luca, is undoubtedly the most talked-about. Luca is voiced by actor Jacob Tremblay, who is a sea monster disguised as a human. Talking about the film, here’s a look at Luca’s release date.

Luca release date

It is Pixar's 24th feature animated film and it is set to hit theatres on June 18, 2021. Helmed by Enrico Casarosa, the is currently in its post-production stage and fans are very eager to watch the film. The makers have not revealed many details about the film. Luca will reportedly be available on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on June 18 wherever Disney+ is available. Luca will be released in theatres throughout the rest of the world. The plot revolves around two boys who are on their way to Italy for the best vacation of their lives. The twist in the storey is that they are actually sea monsters disguised as humans.

Luca trailer

The trailer of this film released on February 26, 2021. The trailer begins with a stunning view of the Italian Riviera. The people of the town live simple and happy lives, with some adults playing cards in one corner and a group of children playing together in another. Bets friends Luca Paguro and Alberto Scorfano decide to spend their summer vacation here. Luca is the more reserved of the two, while Alberto is the more daring and adventurous.

The background score of Pixar's latest film transports viewers to vacation with Luca and Alberto. The trailer is full of happy vibes, but it makes you worry about the boys and their safety. Their transformation into sea monsters is also very cute. They could be the cutest sea monsters ever. Their bond is as strong as thieves. What happens to them during their vacation and whether or not their identities are revealed will have to be discovered later. Watch the trailer below.

Image Source: Luca Trailer/ YouTube